‘Get over it’: Trump’s billionaire ally dismisses American inflation fears in favor of tariffs

Just get over it already, America! That’s the advice about inflation from tariffs via billionaire Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and one of President Donald Trump’s billionaire buddies. Dimon, who makes about $39 million a year, seems to forget that people have trouble affording groceries. Or, maybe he just doesn’t care.

Dimon was in Davos, Switzerland recently for the World Economic Forum, and he was asked about Trump’s plan to levy tariffs on Mexican, Canadian and Chinese goods. Dimon said tariffs were simply an “economic tool,” or more bluntly, an “economic weapon.” This economic weapon, by the way, has economists predicting that the price of everything from cars, gas, alcohol, and food will go up. Lowering groceries was one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises. Looks like his current plan to lower them is to, make them higher?

One of Trump’s billionaire allies Jamie Dimon just admitted that Trump’s tariffs are going to raise prices and Americans should just “get over it.” pic.twitter.com/jZVWmtkRKY — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 22, 2025

“Is it inflationary is it non inflationary?” Dimon pontificated. “I would put it in perspective: If it’s a little inflationary, but it’s good for national security, so be it. I mean, get over it.”

That’s the big answer everybody. Prices are going to go up but it’s good for national security. You know who else put his country on rations because it was good for national security? Hitler. Not that Trump is Hitler, but if the boot fits. It sounds like things are going to get more difficult for the average American. You know, the ones that elected Trump to the presidency so he could be their saviour. Why is he just cozying up to billionaires instead? It’s almost like he lied. He wouldn’t lie, would he? WOULD HE?

Trump’s current tariff plan, or threat if you want to call it that, is to set tariffs on Chinese goods at 10% across the board. Tariffs for Mexican and Canadian goods will be even higher, at 25%. Dimon thinks this will help his buddy Trump persuade these countries to come to the bargaining table so he can negotiate better trade terms. Dimon said this could mean that Trump may not even set tariffs that high after all, or he might. “We’re going to find out,” Dimon said. Looks like no one really knows what’s going to happen.

Trump had previously promised he was going to levy the tariffs on day one of his presidency. He didn’t do that, and instead set a new deadline of Feb. 1 to decide. Maybe he was simply too busy dismantling decades old anti-discrimination practices to bother. There’s so many things to undo and it’s obviously hard for him to get to everything.

How has Canada responded to Trump’s threats? Did it immediately bow to Trump and beg to negotiate, as everyone seems to think will happen? No. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country has “Canadians’ backs.” Meaning he will not acquiesce and we could be looking at a trade war that will make the lives of average Canadian citizens’ difficult as well. Worried? Just remember what Dimon said to everyone. We just need to get over it. It’s for national security. That’s much more important than us peasants being able to afford groceries, after all.

