Things We Saw Today: Geralt and Roach Are Finally Reunited for the Next Season of The Witcher

Becoming Geralt is probably the best thing to happen to Henry Cavill in his career since The Tudors and let’s not forget, he was Superman in multiple films which is more than Brandon Routh ever got. Since joining The Witcher, I feel we have gotten to enjoy the British actor doing the things he is best at: being silent, but charming.

He is especially charming when he is around Geralt’s beloved horse. The actor shared a picture earlier today of the horse Zeus (pronounced Zey-oos) that plays Roach on The Witcher, indicating that season 2 production has fully kicked into gear. It’s a very sweet moment that also got fans excited because if the stars are reunited (meaning Cavill and Zeus) then season 2 of The Witcher can’t be far behind. Cavill’s enthusiasm for the role is infectious, and Zeus doesn’t seem to mind being back at work.

Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco is launching a new podcast/series from Netflix called Brown Love that is celebrating “Brown Love about reclaiming the Latinx narrative, self-love, and empowerment.” It looks like it is highlighting a broad range of Afro-Latinx people as well so a win all around. (via Vulture)

We finally have some character posters for the second season of Umbrella Academy, which is still the best version of the Dark Phoenix Saga we’ve ever had. (via Comicbook)

the HBO nordic viking slash victorian time travel murder drama has a trailer! @kvanaren https://t.co/ICCXyvIR68 — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 19, 2020

A lot of discussions came out when it came to Will from Stranger Things and his sexuality, but his actor Noah Schnapp shared that right now there is really nothing “set in stone” about that aspect of the character. (via CBR)

Ja’Net DuBois, one of the stars of Good Times, passed away in her sleep. (via CNN)

EXCLUSIVE: @Showtime has given a pilot green light to a half-hour comedy from #UncutGems directors/co-writers Benny & Josh Safdie and @nathanfielder https://t.co/YvkYxjFgHr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 18, 2020

What did you see today?

