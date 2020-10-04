comScore

George Takei and The Gays Reclaim #ProudBoys to Celebrate Queer Love

These are the only boys we're proud of.

By Chelsea Steiner Oct 4th, 2020

Last week (or 100 years ago, hard to tell) President Donald Trump refused to condemn the Proud Boys during the presidential debate, instead telling the group to “stand back and stand by.” This high profile shout-out from their leader has only encouraged the far-right hate group, who the Anti-Defamation League has categorized as “violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic.”

In an effort to mock and disarm the Proud Boys, actor and activist George Takei tweeted, “What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine”.

The online gay community quickly sprang into action, flooding the timeline with heartwarming images of gay love from across the globe:

The hashtag has now been completely taken over by the gays, sharing heartwarming stories, rallying cries, and the sweetest photos. It’s a welcome respite from the constant noise from the right-wing hate group, and a masterful trolling of of those insecure manbabies. Matt Dechaine, who tweeted a photo of himself and his husband, told CNN “Seeing the hashtag was so uplifting, … It feels like the movement for positive change for all is gathering momentum all the time and I’m glad to be a small part of it. By coming together rooted in respect and love for each other, the world can be so much better!”

These tweets are a welcome respite from the exhausting, demoralizing news cycle that is 2020. Even amidst all the bad stuff going on, it’s nice to remember that we can in fact still have nice things. Well done, George!

