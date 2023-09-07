George Santos Wants To Snitch, But Does Anyone Care?

Republican House of Representative member George Santos is at the “find out” stage of “f—ing around,” and I think he’s decided he doesn’t like it very much. You may recall he got arrested earlier this year for fraud, and is facing 13 felony counts in federal court. Since this man is a scammer, who is only in federal office because he said the ill-informed and/or mean things out loud that too many people think inside their heads, I’m almost positive his entire legal acumen is based on Law & Order reruns. As an aficionado of the franchise myself, clearly that means he’s trying to get a plea deal, a notion that The New York Times is backing up:

Representative George Santos has entered talks with federal prosecutors about “possible paths forward” in his fraud case, an indication that the parties may be considering a plea deal. In a letter filed on Tuesday, prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York notified the judge that they intended this week to file a batch of new evidence against Mr. Santos, a Republican representing parts of Long Island and Queens.

That’s right, it appears George Santos is looking to snitch. On who? Well, at the very least, himself. He’s not the only one looking to do that; enter Mr. Samuel Miele. Per the above source:

The delay in Mr. Santos’s case came on the same day that a related case — the indictment of Mr. Santos’s fund-raiser, Samuel Miele — was also adjourned. Mr. Miele, who collaborated with Mr. Santos across his campaigns and business ventures, was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for impersonating a staffer of the then-minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, in fund-raising appeals in 2021.

Oh my lord, getting arrested for impersonating one of Kevin McCarthy’s staff may be the most embarrassing charge of all time. You couldn’t pay me to admit I worked for that man, and here Miele is, getting arrested for lying about it?! Yikes on bikes.

The New York Times made it clear the delay in Miele’s case was to explore the possibility of a plea deal, and if said deal were to take place, would most likely be in exchange for testimony against Santos. Uh-oh. Bad news for George!

A routine status conference in Mr. Miele’s case was set to take place Tuesday morning, but was adjourned an hour before it was scheduled to begin. A letter filed with the court made clear that the delay was made to accommodate plea negotiations and discovery review. There is no evidence at this time that there is any relationship between the two adjournments. But if prosecutors were to offer Mr. Miele a plea deal, it could, in theory, be contingent on his testimony against Mr. Santos. A judge was asked to postpone Mr. Miele’s status conference to Oct. 6.

It is not a good time to be George Santos, who is facing up to 20 years in prison for the alleged crimes he committed. It is, however, a good time to be an observer of the pickle Santos seems to have gotten himself into because that guy sucks, and it’s nice to see his BS catching up to him. Especially because he’s been taking a page from Donald Trump’s playbook and screaming about the “witch hunt” against him. Oh well. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, could it?

