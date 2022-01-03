A Song of Ice and Fire book series author George R.R. Martin shared on his “Not of Blog” a personal “Most Anticipated” list for 2022 in terms of television. It’s no surprise that Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon made the list, and the author sang praise of what he’s seen so far.

I am anticipating HOUSE OF THE DRAGON pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy. Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed.

After Game of Thrones delivered one of the biggest final season blunders of recent memory, it might have been imagined that HBO would want to move away from the franchise—but the brand has remained strong. People still discuss the series, and it has a rich enough universe that even with a disappointing ending to the series that kicked it off, there is a lot of hope that mistakes can be learned from.

Not only that, but the two people responsible for navigating the original series in a messy direction—David Benioff and Dan Weiss—are not involved in this production.

As a fan of the books who finds the historical lore of Westeros one of the best aspects of the series, I think that showing the early history of the Targaryens will be a fun storytelling journey. The Targs are a complicated family that we have never seen fully in control during the Game of Thrones series, and so we will finally get some insight into what Dany’s life might have been like if she hadn’t been exiled at such a young age.

The good and the bad of a messy dynastic family.

House of the Dragon will fly onto HBO Max sometime in 2022.

