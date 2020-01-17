George Lucas Met Baby Yoda and The Internet’s Heart Grew Three Sizes That Day

In a meme-able moment that we’re surprised took this long to realize, George Lucas has finally met baby Yoda. The father of Star Wars came face to face with the internet’s own son, thanks to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, who shared the moment on social media:

Despite the blur, there is something quite tender about this image. After all, it’s rare that we get to see such an influential creator share in his own work after he has walked away from it. It makes you wonder what Lucas thinks of the Star Wars universe that has expanded without his input. Is he proud? Annoyed? Wistful?

Many on Twitter chimed in with their emotional response, some quality meme-ry, and their wishes for Lucas to return to the franchise he created. Everyone loves a family reunion:

Extremely blessed image passing by your timeline https://t.co/ydwu4QDasZ — Davi Brantes (@BrantesDavi) January 17, 2020

This really feels like I’m witnessing something blessed, repaint the Sistine chapel with this image pls — Cam (@planetcameron) January 17, 2020

This is truly amazing because he looks as if he was looking at his new born child. This photo is legendary. https://t.co/FScmqu3baF — Jay Martyr (@JayM_PourBaby) January 17, 2020

“Always two, there are. A master, and an apprentice.” https://t.co/7xIC0TmJzv — Austen Bundy (@AustenBundyDC) January 17, 2020

Tag yourself. I’m the smiling through tears bystander. pic.twitter.com/mwVipQjMad — The Rise of Bruce Wright (@heybrucewright) January 17, 2020

Get you a person who looks at you the way the person in the background wearing a jacket looks at George Lucas looking at Baby Yoda. https://t.co/dGMiKBTryA — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) January 17, 2020

“George put Baby Yoda down.”

“No.”

“George we need it for shooting.”

“No it’s mine now.”

“George please we need to film.”

“Make another one this one is mine.”

“George come back please!” — Chillguy / COMMISSIONS CLOSED / #TeenTitansSeason6 (@Chillguydraws) January 17, 2020

I know the truth Favreau, I know. pic.twitter.com/XTMNOPiAJa — tribbles (@thetribblorian) January 17, 2020

But you will never be alone. You will make my strength your own. You will see my life through your eyes, as your life will be seen through mine. The son becomes the father, and the father becomes the son. pic.twitter.com/CtD4THNSdM — Charlie Novak (@ChuckKC81) January 17, 2020

The Curious Case of Yoda Button pic.twitter.com/E6OSBdZ1XG — #ConstituyenteParitaria (@shesholastra) January 17, 2020

It’s blurry because George is rocking baby Yoda. — Brian (@BrianHu61577236) January 17, 2020

If you can get one of Lucas and Frank Oz holding him (In matching sweaters!) you could stop doing everything and walk away as the greatest human being of all time. — Seán (@seanmoran44) January 17, 2020

What really moved me though was several folks posting this picture beside an image of their fathers holding their grandchildren. It’s the same emotion in each image: a man marveling at his legacy that will outlive him, overwhelmed and in awe of what his creation created. No I’m not crying, you’re crying. *sniff.*

(via Twitter, image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

