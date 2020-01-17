comScore

George Lucas Met Baby Yoda and The Internet’s Heart Grew Three Sizes That Day

The father of Star Wars meets our favorite son.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 17th, 2020, 12:35 pm

baby yoda in the mandalorian

In a meme-able moment that we’re surprised took this long to realize, George Lucas has finally met baby Yoda. The father of Star Wars came face to face with the internet’s own son, thanks to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, who shared the moment on social media:

Despite the blur, there is something quite tender about this image. After all, it’s rare that we get to see such an influential creator share in his own work after he has walked away from it. It makes you wonder what Lucas thinks of the Star Wars universe that has expanded without his input. Is he proud? Annoyed? Wistful?

Many on Twitter chimed in with their emotional response, some quality meme-ry, and their wishes for Lucas to return to the franchise he created. Everyone loves a family reunion:

What really moved me though was several folks posting this picture beside an image of their fathers holding their grandchildren. It’s the same emotion in each image: a man marveling at his legacy that will outlive him, overwhelmed and in awe of what his creation created. No I’m not crying, you’re crying. *sniff.*

(via Twitter, image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

