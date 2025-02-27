Gene Hackman’s stunning legacy includes the most underrated role in cinema

The shocking news of Gene Hackman’s passing has left many fans upset. Hackman has been one of the most prolific and accomplished actors of our time. An Oscar winner, our Lex Luthor, and more, Hackman’s work will remind us of his talent. But one role shines above the rest.

Hackman is tied to films like The Conversation and the Richard Donner Superman films but to me, he will always be Royal Tenenbaum. The 2001 Wes Anderson film The Royal Tenenbaums threw us into the quirky family of Royal and Etheline (Anjelica Huston). The three Tenenbaum children are estranged from their father and he lies to get back into their good graces.

Royal Tenenbaum was not a good man. He played favorites with his children, wasn’t there when he needed them most, and tells them all that he is dying of cancer when he is not just so they’ll talk to him. Chas (Ben Stiller) refuses to fall for his father’s trick, Richie (Luke Wilson) wants to fix their relationship, and Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow) is stuck in her own feelings for her adoptive brother, Richie.

Chas and Richie’s relationship is tough because of Royal’s favoritism and the film explores the hardships of a family and fathers and the pain that can come with all of that. But the role of Royal highlights Hackman’s unique ability to bring complex characters to life. Royal is not a good man and yet you care for him and his relationships because Hackman showed a loneliness in the character.

Royal spends time getting close with his grandsons, he works on his relationship with his children, and spends time in the home he left all under the guise that this was the “end” of his life. But it is why it is Hackman’s best work.

“I just want to say the last six days have been the best six days of probably my whole life.”

When Royal is down on his luck, pushed out from the hotel he was living in, he is forced to make do with his family. And watching a movie about Royal and all of his children working to fix the relationship that Royal broke is surprisingly moving. He recognizes that he is not a good man and that he has leaned into how others define him but he wants his family to love him. “I want this family to love me.”

Royal goes out of his way to “fake” his illness. He’s using fake people to keep up the illusion and when he is finally caught out by Henry Sherman (Danny Glover), he shares a true statement for once: He has had the best days of his life spending time with his family.

Royal Tenenbaum is a character who could have easily been unredeemable. The kind of jerk that you want to see lose. But in the moments when Royal is happy to be with his kids, Hackman played him as such an earnest man that you do hope he does the right thing. That’s all because of Hackman’s ability as an actor.

He was one of our best and will remain known as such even after his death.

