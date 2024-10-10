‘Gays for Trump!’: Donald Trump manages to alienate his queer fanbase mere moments after acknowledging their existence

Ahh, eloquence, all hope of it vanished when Donald Trump entered the room. The former President was giving a speech at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser when a member of the crowd shouted out, “Gays for Trump!” to which Trump responded, “You don’t look gay.” Cue laughter track.

Whilst still on the campaign trail, though seemingly sticking close to home, Trump ran a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort. A small video from the event was posted on X, which showed a member of the crowd calling out “Gays for Trump!” Upon hearing that, Trump asked the audience, “Where’s Gay for Trump?” and after finding the source, he exclaimed, “You don’t look gay.” The video has seen the encounter go viral on social media. Some think it’s an example of Trumps “fast wit” others wonder what Trump thinks gay people look like.

The idea that there is a certain “way” gay people must look is frankly ridiculous and an antiquated notion. There is no one “way” a person identifying as gay presents, but it just proves that Trump is still just as tone-deaf as he ever was. Many online loved the back and forth, finding it immensely amusing and humorous.

Gays for Trump

It’s an American LGBTQ+ group that supports Trump in his current Presidential campaign. The group was founded by Peter Boykin, an activist and member of the Republican Party who ran the group back during Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign.

One notable member in 2024 is Scott Presler, an influential figure within the right-wing LGBTQ+ community and was the co-founder of Gays for Trump alongside Boykin. He has gone to a lot of effort to get people registered to vote across Pennsylvania, a swing state, and the United States as a whole. Presler was a speaker and organizer in “Stop the Steal” rallies falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “stolen” by Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Trump has flip-flopped on LGBTQ+ policies in the past, especially when it comes to same-sex marriage, but is considered more tolerant of the LGBTQ+ community than other prominent Republican figures. That being said, he has also openly pushed harmful policies that have affected the community at large. The organization GLAAD, a non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization, has kept a tally of all the times Trump has attacked the LGBTQ+ community called the Trump Tracker. It would seem that Republican gays are not worried about the policies that Trump will roll back that could endanger many of their freedoms.

