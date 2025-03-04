‘Gay dudes seem to have it so easy’: Alleged SA offender Armie Hammer reflects on his first homosexual encounter

Yet again, Armie Hammer is speaking. Why? It is anyone’s guess but the Call Me By Your Name star is on his “comeback” tour and that means sharing his thoughts. Like how gay men have it “so easy.”

Hammer now has his own podcast titled HammerTime Podcast where he talks about things as if we are all itching to hear what he has to say. On it, he shared that he tried to have a sexual encounter with a man. The reasoning for it? “Women are the worst.”

This could be alluding to the fact that Hammer was accused of sexual assault my multiple women who shared Instagram DMs with the actor that had him talking about harming the women and alluding to wanting to bite and eat them. Since, people have focused on Hammer’s alleged “cannibal” tendencies and ignored the very real allegations of sexual assault against him.

Something that Hammer himself has used to his advantage. Hammer has, in the past, scoffed at the cannibal jokes and focused his energy on addressing those rumors and not the sexual assault he was accused of. If he did speak of those accusations, he would briefly deny them before moving on to something else.

On his podcast, Hammer said he thought about having a sexual encounter with a man and said that it didn’t work. “It was hilarious. Because I was like, you know what? Like, women are the worst.”

Hammer thinks gay men have it “easy”

While Hammer said that his experience with a man didn’t work out, he went on to explain his thought process behind it. “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy. Like, so easy,” Hammer said. “I’m at a restaurant, my phone blows up, and it’s, like, Grindr, and someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant. Do you want a b——- in the bathroom?’ And you’re like, ‘Hey, guys. I’ll be back in five minutes.’ And then you get up and you go to the bathroom, you get a b——, and you come back, and you’re like, ‘What was that?’ So I was like, you know what? I’m gonna give this a try…maybe this actually works for me.”

This is part of Hammer’s idea that women are the “worst” while also being homophobic in the process. He went on to explain why he thought he could attempt to have a relationship with a man.”I was like, ‘Okay, this could work. This could work. Let’s try this,'” Hammer said. “I remember I started making out with him. And I just remember being like, ‘God, beards. I get why women like it when you shave. This thing is [bleeping] rough.”

He then went on to talk about the build of the man he was making out with, complaining about how tall and wide the man was. “I put my arms around him, and I was like, oh my god,” Hammer said. “And these shoulders are so wide. He’s so big. Like, he’s almost my height. Like, this is so strange. And it did, physically, for me, absolutely nothing. Not even a twitch…. And then I remember, like, we were, like, making out, and it was kinda getting hotter and heavier.” Hammer goes on to talk about how he did not want this man to sexually touch him and ended it.

If you want to watch the over 2 hours podcast, you can listen to Hammer perpetuate a sexist and homophobic view below:





