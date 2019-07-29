comScore
Gamora Saw Tony Stark Die and Said “I’m Out”

And the memes were lit.

by | 12:34 pm, July 29th, 2019

Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sometimes, we just have to laugh in our world today or else do nothing but cry. That’s how it feels about Gamora using the Avengers mourning Tony Stark as a way to escape. In a deleted scene for Avengers: Endgame, there is an emotional look at each Avenger taking the time to respect Tony Stark and take a knee. Well, everyone except for Gamora. So we stopped crying long enough to make jokes about how this played out.

Ever wonder when Gamora decided to exit stage left from the Avengers and jet back out into space? Worried that Tony’s snap included her? Don’t be! She’s fine, she just saw a grieving group as her cue to leave and took off into the night. To be fair, Gamora in neither timeline even knew about Tony Stark nor had reason to care about him. So the fact that she just left? Not exactly surprising. Also, Tony had just snapped away her father Thanos, and even with their complicated relationship, she’s not about to stick around to mourn the guy who did it.

Twitter users, bless ’em, took to the idea of Gamora thinking “That’s my cue” and ran with it, spending the weekend sharing jokes about Gamora’s timing. To be honest, it is funny that Gamora decided that, in the midst of everyone honoring a man who died so they could win, she thought “eh, maybe I shouldn’t be here,” and slipped away.

Maybe they cut this scene because we all were emotional over Tony Stark, and it would have been jarring to then watch Gamora dip—and see Mantis looking around confused, and realize that 90% of these people don’t even know who Tony is, other than a brief meeting in space while fighting Thanos.

Gamora may have said “time to go,” but at least it made for one of the best memes out of Avengers: Endgame yet.

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

