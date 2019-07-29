Gamora Saw Tony Stark Die and Said “I’m Out”

Sometimes, we just have to laugh in our world today or else do nothing but cry. That’s how it feels about Gamora using the Avengers mourning Tony Stark as a way to escape. In a deleted scene for Avengers: Endgame, there is an emotional look at each Avenger taking the time to respect Tony Stark and take a knee. Well, everyone except for Gamora. So we stopped crying long enough to make jokes about how this played out.

Ever wonder when Gamora decided to exit stage left from the Avengers and jet back out into space? Worried that Tony’s snap included her? Don’t be! She’s fine, she just saw a grieving group as her cue to leave and took off into the night. To be fair, Gamora in neither timeline even knew about Tony Stark nor had reason to care about him. So the fact that she just left? Not exactly surprising. Also, Tony had just snapped away her father Thanos, and even with their complicated relationship, she’s not about to stick around to mourn the guy who did it.

Twitter users, bless ’em, took to the idea of Gamora thinking “That’s my cue” and ran with it, spending the weekend sharing jokes about Gamora’s timing. To be honest, it is funny that Gamora decided that, in the midst of everyone honoring a man who died so they could win, she thought “eh, maybe I shouldn’t be here,” and slipped away.

Gamora as she watches The Avengers mourn the death of Tony Stark: pic.twitter.com/8tPMrAQNUC — Cinememes (@Cinememes_) July 26, 2019

Avengers: *take a knee for fallen Tony* Gamora: pic.twitter.com/q9eGG0afGf — nation of eagles (@NationOfEagles) July 26, 2019

gamora when she saw tony’s corpse and everyone kneeling pic.twitter.com/KzAdPBotL9 — angie || fan acc (@tomsumbrclla) July 26, 2019

2014 Gamora in the Avengers Endgame deleted scene pic.twitter.com/jKKXNduO5e — dey 💫 (@nighto_) July 26, 2019

Gamora walking away in that clip: pic.twitter.com/gZCLgkIpxS — malachi saw ffh (@MCUMarvels) July 26, 2019

gamora saw all them bitches kneel for tony while knowing natasha didn’t get any tribute that’s why she walked away 😔 pic.twitter.com/UERIwST2jU — seb (@eternalwidcw) July 27, 2019

Gamora said to tony: pic.twitter.com/HbFXMu2rFJ — peppa (페파) stan account (@peppablink) July 26, 2019

gamora after seeing tony’s corpse: pic.twitter.com/m4V3fAdtf8 — Tony Stark’s last living relative (@midtown_m) July 26, 2019

everyone: kneeling before tony stark’s corpse gamora: pic.twitter.com/2oS4xx9Jj6 — ikra (@dunwaIl) July 26, 2019

Everyone else: OMG Tony stark died, this is so sad 2014 gamora: pic.twitter.com/DFCnLm5xFR — Stark⎊ (@RunTheJewrls) July 26, 2019

Maybe they cut this scene because we all were emotional over Tony Stark, and it would have been jarring to then watch Gamora dip—and see Mantis looking around confused, and realize that 90% of these people don’t even know who Tony is, other than a brief meeting in space while fighting Thanos.

Gamora may have said “time to go,” but at least it made for one of the best memes out of Avengers: Endgame yet.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—