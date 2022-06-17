Somehow, HBO has decided to make a Game of Thrones spinoff about Jon Snow, with Kit Harington to return to the role. In an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that HBO has decided that the more Game of Thrones spinoffs, the better, and is already in early development on a spinoff series centered on “fan-favorite character Jon Snow.” Their words, not mine.

Kit Harington is tapped to return. When we last saw the character, he had murdered his lover/aunt/queen Daenerys Targaryen and was banished to the Wall. Of course, there is no longer a need for a wall, since the Others/ White Walkers are gone, so Jon just goes with the Wildings into the “True North,” where he will probably meet some other woman who will die in his arms.

Taking my dislike of the character out of it, I can see why it would be interesting to develop more stuff around Jon. People like him, and he is still a character that is attached to many of the still-surviving characters. His siblings/cousins rule in Westeros, and his favorite sister/cousin is traveling. Maybe her travels would take her into the North, eventually.

That being said, he is a character who spent the majority of the final season having no true purpose in the narrative besides looking very wet in the eyes. His major antagonistic force since the beginning, the Night King, wasn’t even killed by him. Jon is a character without purpose and ended on a weak note. If we were following a Stark, I feel like Arya would be the stronger choice.

Milk that cash cow, I guess. I hope Jon Snow spends every episode haunted by the ghost of Dany and worrying if suddenly a dragon will appear out of nowhere and eat him. That would be fun, at least.

