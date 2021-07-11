Funko Drops New Pops for Marvel’s Loki and What If…?

Damn you, Funko Pops! Every time I swear I’m done collecting these big-headed figures, Funko laughs in my face and says “just you wait.” The ubiquitous toy company released their latest offerings inspired by Marvel’s Loki episode 5, “Journey Into Mystery”, which include the Loki variants, Miss Minutes, and our very good boy Alligator Loki.

The variant Pops include Kid Loki (Jack Veal) with Alligator Loki riding on his shoulder. There’s also President Loki, complete with “Vote” sticker and ripped pants and sleeve.

Joining those variants are Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, a BoxLunch exclusive that will be available to pre-order here. And of course there’s Alligator Loki, a Hot Topic exclusive that will soon be available to pre-order here. That’s right, Alligator Loki shows up twice in these Pops. Funko knows their audience.

Loki/Mobius shippers will definitely want TVA variant Loki and Mobius, complete with pruning stick.

As for the women of the TVA, Funko has Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) complete with buddy Miss Minutes. You can also pick up Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) as an Amazon exclusive here. B-15 comes with her own pruning stick, and tally marks on her helmet.

And of course, there’s the Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) Pop, complete with tiny dagger … or is it love?!?:

Funko and Marvel also teased their upcoming releases for the Disney+ animated series What If…?, which feature reimagined Marvel characters like Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, T’Challa as Star-Lord, the Hydra Stomper aka Iron Steve Rogers, Gamora, daughter of Thanos, and Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange. Variants of T’Challa Star-Lord, Captain Carter, and Doctor Strange are available as exclusives, as well as Young Thor and King Killmonger.

Honestly at this point, we might have to build more shelves.

(image: Funko)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]