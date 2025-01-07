‘Full bush in a bikini’: How an Etsy review ‘radicalized’ one TikToker and sparked some pretty valid discussion about capitalism

TikTok is calling for a full bush revival after one user said an Etsy review from a customer who purchased a bikini and included a photo wearing it with their pubic hair on full display “radicalized” them. Others are now chiming their support, sharing maintenance tips and dissecting the expectation to shave under capitalism, and I’m so here for it.

Say goodbye to Brat summer and get ready for… full bush summer? TikTok user @sujindah posted a video repeating the words, “Full bush in a bikini,” throwing in some slow-mo for emphasis and referencing the memorable Etsy review that “radicalized” them. Now with over a million likes, the video’s comment section is filled with commenters who had similar experiences growing up. Interestingly, a handful have even mentioned sporting a full bush in your swimwear is relatively common in Hawaii.

The discussion has quickly moved past the comments, with other users voicing their support for the cause and highlighting the cultural significance of keeping a bush. This, of course, has encouraged others to hop on the trend. Better late than never!

The expectation for women to shave their underarms, legs, and pubic area is relatively new in the grand scheme of things, but it often feels like an age-old topic of feminist discussion. Hell, if you’re under 30, you might even feel some pressure to shave your forearms. (For my Vine veterans, I blame Nash Grier for this trend’s resurgence.) This is due in part to the weaponization of anti-feminist rhetoric with the intent to deter new generations from aligning themselves with feminist thought, but it’s also one of many issues rooted almost entirely in western capitalism and a heaping helping of white supremacy.

As a result, many of us grew up being taught to shave. The message has been reinforced by popular media and pornography (and the men who watch it) and remained the norm despite ongoing critique, proving a tough habit to kick for many. Opting out of the trend cycle is typically one of the best ways to fight against sexist beauty standards and consumerism, but, in the case of the full bush, it might actually save you some time, money, and discomfort by hopping onboard. That said, there remains a strange intersection with capitalism here. Where trends go, companies will follow, and some TikTokers have already predicted where this road may lead if enough women say goodbye to shaving.

The idea that we could soon see pubic hair conditioners and other products line store shelves may seem somewhat laughable now, but it’s not farfetched. After all, fashion is political, and the initial push for women to shave their legs followed on the heels of fashion trends. As it became more common for women to show a little leg or go out wearing sleeveless tops, hair removal and razor companies saw an opportunity to expand their target demographic. Gotta keep those Gillette profits high! Naturally, a trend toward keeping body hair rather than removing it would instead inspire products to maintain it.

Of course, it doesn’t make a difference whether you use soap or your preferred shampoo and conditioner formula to wash up. Pubic hair has its own growth pattern and texture, and there’s no changing that. If you’re planning to go au naturel this summer, just stick to safe, unscented products and grab your favorite bikini.

