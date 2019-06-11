comScore The New Frozen 2 Trailer Shows the Power That Elsa Has | The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue

The New Frozen 2 Trailer Shows the Power That Elsa Has

by | 10:35 am, June 11th, 2019

Anna, Elsa, Kristoph, and Sven in Frozen II

Elsa and her powers were feared by those she cared most for in Frozen. While Anna always supported her, the people of Arendelle were not so kind but now, in the Frozen 2 trailer, her powers are their only hope. When an unknown force has made itself known, Elsa must journey to discover what her powers mean and does so with the help of Anna and Kristoff.

An animated movie about the strength of a woman and how she must rise to the challenge to save the world? Sign me up! Disney has often brought us powerful, capable women to look up to, but none have had a journey quite like Elsa and her struggle with her own abilities. And to see Anna standing strong beside her sister in this trailer means that we’re going to see these two sisters working together in a beautiful way.

Sure, there are probably going to be songs that little kids will sing for the next five years but that’s a small price to pay for the beauty that seems to be Frozen 2.

Twitter also showed their love of the series by tweeting their excitement for the sequel after the trailer hit.

Frozen 2 is going to be a beautiful exploration of the power of women and I can’t wait.

(image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop