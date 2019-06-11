The New Frozen 2 Trailer Shows the Power That Elsa Has

Elsa and her powers were feared by those she cared most for in Frozen. While Anna always supported her, the people of Arendelle were not so kind but now, in the Frozen 2 trailer, her powers are their only hope. When an unknown force has made itself known, Elsa must journey to discover what her powers mean and does so with the help of Anna and Kristoff.

An animated movie about the strength of a woman and how she must rise to the challenge to save the world? Sign me up! Disney has often brought us powerful, capable women to look up to, but none have had a journey quite like Elsa and her struggle with her own abilities. And to see Anna standing strong beside her sister in this trailer means that we’re going to see these two sisters working together in a beautiful way.

Sure, there are probably going to be songs that little kids will sing for the next five years but that’s a small price to pay for the beauty that seems to be Frozen 2.

Twitter also showed their love of the series by tweeting their excitement for the sequel after the trailer hit.

That new trailer just confirmed #Frozen2 is the badass women-led fantasy epic we deserve. — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) June 11, 2019

“we have always feared elsa’s powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they’re enough” pic.twitter.com/a65nkQdEDX — beesly (@evelynabbtt) June 11, 2019

When I first heard of Frozen 2 I was not fussed at all. Yet somehow I am so into what they are showing us right now. I hope this does not dissapoint! #Frozen2 https://t.co/uJ9Fyrw4oN — Craig Ball ︽✵︽ (@NotSoGrumpCraig) June 11, 2019

It’s here! The new trailer for Frozen 2! I cannot wait for my daughter to watch this movie more than 100 times in a week. https://t.co/0hnspGCuf3 — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) June 11, 2019

Frozen 2 is going to be a beautiful exploration of the power of women and I can’t wait.

