From ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Scott Pilgrim’, Here’s Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix in January

So you’ve watched Wednesday a few times and you’re all caught up on The Crown? Did you check out Glass Onion and Lady Chatterley’s Lover? Well, it is a good thing January is right around the corner. Thankfully Netflix is bringing in a ton of decent older movies with a heap of original movies, shows, and documentaries on the side in the first month of the new year.

Much like a nightclub being hyped by SNL‘s Stefon, this month Netflix has everything. We’ve got 1980’s classics like The ‘Burbs and Top Gun coming on with modern cult classics like Scott Pilgrim. In a move I didn’t see coming, Christian Bale is starring in a Netflix original movie premiering on January 6th. It’s a lot, I know. Let’s go over everything coming out in January. Titles that we’re particularly excited for are highlighted in bold.

January 1

The Aviator (2004)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brokeback Mountain (2005) After its release, Brokeback Mountain got backlash for both being too gay and for following the terrible “bury your gays” trope. I don’t want every movie to be like this, but Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal beautifully acted in it and it’s worth sobbing over.

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Closer (2004) This movie is about four toxic pretty people in England played by Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts, Jude Law, and Clive Owen. It may not be the best movie ever made, but it is one of my favorite guilty pleasures. There are so many great quotes in this movie that two of the lines became titles of Panic at the Disco songs. Thank you, my name is Jane.

The Conjuring (2013)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Fletch (1985)

Forrest Gump (1994) Despite Forrest Gump winning several Academy Awards, the movie starring Tom Hanks has not aged well in a few ways. However, I have watched it a million times because seeing Hanks yell about Jenny going home to “Greenbow, AlaBAMA!” never seems to get old.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Grease (1978)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Kaleidoscope — Netflix Original: It’s a heist show pitting Giancarlo Esposito against Rufus Sewell and a crew stealing money from the ultra-rich. You sonovabitch, I’m in.

King Kong (2005)

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Original

Leap Year (2010)

Life (2017)

Minority Report (2002)

National Security (2003)

New Amsterdam (Season 1)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Old Enough! (Season 2)

Parenthood (1989)

Reservoir Dogs (1992) After the Kill Bill movies, Reservoir Dogs is my favorite of Tarantino’s films. It’s gritty and violent, while still keeping some humor to the robbery gone wrong the men find themselves in. You can tell a lot about a person by which “mister” they like the best.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Survivor (Season 18)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

This Is 40 (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Twins (1988)

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) — Netflix Original

January 4

How I Became a Gangster — Netflix Original

The Kings of the World — Netflix Original

The Lying Life of Adults — Netflix Original

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — Netflix Original

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy — Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) — Netflix Original

Woman of the Dead — Netflix Original

January 6

Love Island USA (Season 2)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — Netflix Original

The Pale Blue Eye — Netflix Original: A murder mystery, possibly supernatural thriller, The Pale Blue Eye looks creepy and intriguing. Honestly, it is a period piece starring Christian Bale so I will be watching it the day it premiers. Also, John Fetterman has a cameo so no matter what, it will be awesome.

Pressure Cooker — Netflix Original

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1, Part 2) — Netflix Original

The Walking Dead (Season 11): If you haven’t watched the final season of the hit AMC show, now is your chance to catch up.

January 9

VINLAND SAGA (Season 2)

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — Netflix Original

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker — Netflix Original

January 11

Noise — Netflix Original

Sexify (Season 2) — Netflix Original

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) — Netflix Original

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House — Netflix Original

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) — Netflix Original

January 13

Break Point — Netflix Original

Dog Gone — Netflix Original The movie stars Rob Lowe as a dad who goes on a quest on the Appalachian trail to find their lost dog. I know two things about this movie without seeing it: 1. People will always go to extraordinary lengths to help a good puppy and 2. I’m probably going to ugly sob through this one.

Sky Rojo (Season 3) — Netflix Original

Suzan & Freek — Netflix Original

Trial by Fire — Netflix Original

January 17

The Devil to Pay (2019)

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — Netflix Original

Khallat+ — Netflix Original

The Pez Outlaw (2022)

That ’90s Show — Netflix Original: As a kid who grew up in the 1990s, watching That 70s Show, I cannot wait for this double dose of nostalgia. The new show brings back beloved parental figures Kitty and Red Foreman when their granddaughter Leia (child of Eric and Donna) moves in with them and teenage antics ensue.

Women at War — Netflix Original

January 20

Bake Squad (Season 2) — Netflix Original

Bling Empire: New York — Netflix Original

Fauda (Season 4) — Netflix Original

Mission Majnu — Netflix Original

The Real World (Season 28)

Represent — Netflix Original

Şahmaran — Netflix Original

Shanty Town — Netflix Original

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Narvik — Netflix Original

January 24

Little Angel (Season 2)

January 25

Against the Ropes — Netflix Original

Begin Again (2013)

January 26

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) — Netflix Original

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) — Netflix Original

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2) — Netflix Original

Lockwood & Co. — Netflix Original

The Snow Girl — Netflix Original

You People — Netflix Original

January 30

Princess Power — Netflix Original

January 31

Cunk On Earth — Netflix Original

Pamela, a love story — Netflix Original

(featured image: Netflix)

