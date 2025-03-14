The first official look at Freakier Friday, the anticipated sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is finally here and certainly lives up to the title!

The trailer for Freakier Friday references some iconic moments from the original film and also sets up a very interesting switcheroo dynamic with two Gen Z girlies.

Anna (Lohan) and her mother Tess (Curtis) are not switching with each other this time around. Instead, Anna switches with her own daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) and Tess switches with Anna’s boyfriend Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons). The film will be released on August 8, 2025.

Check it out for yourself:

In the trailer, we see Anna and Tess receive a warning from a psychic (Vanessa Bayer) about another imminent swapping. “You’ve walked in each other’s path,” she says as Anna and Tess pretend not to know what she’s talking about. “You learned a lesson. A lesson that may serve you again.”

They’re spooked, but powerless to change what happens when they wake up the next day as teenagers and the two teenagers wake up as them. Lily and Harper are as horrified as Anna and Tess once were when they wake up in the body of a mother and grandmother. The ones who’ve been through this before try to calm the younger generation down and assure them that it will pass and they can just pretend to be each other until it does.

The shenanigans that ensue include surfing, pickleball, gym class, a Battle of the Bands or talent show, Manny Jacinto as Lily’s father and Anna’s current boyfriend, and Chad Michael Murray reprising his role as Anna’s boyfriend from the 2003 film. (Is this about to be a love triangle with Jacinto? I die.) Anna/Harper gawks at him when he makes a “sexy entrance” on a motorcycle, so let’s hope he’s not Harper’s dad. Or at least, if so, that Harper was not in Anna’s body at that time.

Freakier Friday may be more about sisterhood

This set up is kind of interesting! What can a mother and daughter learn from walking through life as two younger girls who are friends, and may even become sisters? And what can two friends, maybe potentially future sisters, learn from being mother and daughter? There’s a weird potential for some nuanced commentary about female friendships and relationships in this wacky, sometimes slapstick comedy.

I’m really interested in the Tess/Lily dynamic specifically. They’re not blood related! How did the magic know to swap them? (Also, why is Lily British? Is this a secret sequel to The Parent Trap too?) While some of the nostalgia bait is a little extra, this does look like a genuinely fresh and funny sequel.

The best thing about Freakier Friday? It’s going to be in theaters on August 8, not direct to streaming on Disney+! A family friendly comedy in theaters! We get to sit in an air-conditioned movie theater, eat our popcorn, and laugh together at Freakier Friday. We’re so back.

