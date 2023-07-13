Skip to main content

Fran Drescher’s Rallying Strike Speech Was Truly Inspiring

Go Nanny, go!!

By Jul 13th, 2023, 6:29 pm
Ben Whitehair, Frances Fisher, SAG President Fran Drescher, Joely Fisher, National Executive Director, and SAG-AFTRA members are seen as SAG-AFTRA National Board holds a press conference for vote on recommendation to call a strike regarding the TV/Theatrical contract at SAG-AFTRA on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA officially declared their intention to strike, following the AMPTP’s failure to negotiate fair terms per their contract renewal. This decision was unanimous and confirmed during a press conference, as announced by chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and president Fran Drescher.

Indeed, Drescher’s statement was full of passion and ire against the executives who put the union in this position. While some of her past statements have left people uncertain of her stance, it’s certainly clear now that she is fed up and more than willing to stand tall on behalf of her fellow actors:

Truly, as I watched this live, I couldn’t help but grin. This is the sort of emotive power every group of people deserves in a leader; the sort of energy that can inspire others to act. Drescher spoke entirely from the heart in this speech, and entirely on behalf of her people. She did not cut corners, she did not allow any flexibility for the executives in power who would not even bend to the most simple demands. She went straight for the throat, as she should.

During a time when CEOs are only growing bolder in their greed, we need this kind of bravery and gusto more than ever. The WGA led the charge, and now Fran Drescher is saying what we all wish we had the power to say out loud. Moreover, she made a point to emphasize SAG-AFTRA’s solidarity not just with its sister unions, but with other unions around the world.

We need this kind of fire right now, both in the entertainment industry and in egalitarian efforts spanning all kinds of industries. It was for Drescher to take a stand this morning, and the fact that she did so with such genuine anger and strength speaks volumes. What a way to kick off the strike—may it continue with this fire for as long as it takes to make their demands! And may the fire lit under the asses of the asses in power wake them up to what needs to be done!

(featured image: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Madeline Carpou

Madeline (she/her) is a staff writer with a focus on AANHPI and mixed-race representation. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics, but her primary beats are music and gaming. Her journey into digital media began in college, primarily regarding audio: in 2018, she started producing her own music, which helped her secure a radio show and co-produce a local history podcast through 2019 and 2020. After graduating from UC Santa Cruz summa cum laude, her focus shifted to digital writing, where she's happy to say her History degree has certainly come in handy! When she's not working, she enjoys taking long walks, playing the guitar, and writing her own little stories (which may or may not ever see the light of day).