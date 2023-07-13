Fran Drescher’s Rallying Strike Speech Was Truly Inspiring

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA officially declared their intention to strike, following the AMPTP’s failure to negotiate fair terms per their contract renewal. This decision was unanimous and confirmed during a press conference, as announced by chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and president Fran Drescher.

Indeed, Drescher’s statement was full of passion and ire against the executives who put the union in this position. While some of her past statements have left people uncertain of her stance, it’s certainly clear now that she is fed up and more than willing to stand tall on behalf of her fellow actors:

Truly, as I watched this live, I couldn’t help but grin. This is the sort of emotive power every group of people deserves in a leader; the sort of energy that can inspire others to act. Drescher spoke entirely from the heart in this speech, and entirely on behalf of her people. She did not cut corners, she did not allow any flexibility for the executives in power who would not even bend to the most simple demands. She went straight for the throat, as she should.

During a time when CEOs are only growing bolder in their greed, we need this kind of bravery and gusto more than ever. The WGA led the charge, and now Fran Drescher is saying what we all wish we had the power to say out loud. Moreover, she made a point to emphasize SAG-AFTRA’s solidarity not just with its sister unions, but with other unions around the world.

We need this kind of fire right now, both in the entertainment industry and in egalitarian efforts spanning all kinds of industries. It was for Drescher to take a stand this morning, and the fact that she did so with such genuine anger and strength speaks volumes. What a way to kick off the strike—may it continue with this fire for as long as it takes to make their demands! And may the fire lit under the asses of the asses in power wake them up to what needs to be done!

