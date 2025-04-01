Fox News’ Jesse Watters wants to know if astronauts ‘hooked up,’ and it’s getting weird

The common question of “did so and so hook up” with each other isn’t that surprising. But when a Fox News host continually asks about astronauts hooking up, it gets a little weird.

Recommended Videos

On a new episode of The Five, the panel was talking about an interview between Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams and Jesse Watters said that he was going to “slap” Bill Hemmer if the astronauts in question hooked up when they were stranded in space. During their chat, Greg Gutfeld said (per Mediaite) “Did you see their body language? Oh, they hate each other. Can you blame them?”

The panel went on with Jessica Tarlov trying to talk about how both Wilmore and Williams tried to keep a normal scheduled. She said “They talked a lot about what their days looked like. She even said that [Wilmore] would Zoom into his Sunday church service every week, so they kept some degree of regularity.”

And then Watters kept doubling down on is idea. To him, he just wanted to figure out whether or not the astronauts (who are both married to other people) “hooked up” with each other there. “Hemmer’s a great interviewer, but he whiffed. The main question that everybody wanted asked was, did they hook up? And he just left it hanging out there,” Watters said on The Five. “I hope there’s a part two to this interview, Hemmer, because next time I see you, I’m going to slap you silly.”

Look, even if we think this kind of stuff, it is not our business. Meaning that we should not ask people who got ABANDONED in space whether or not they cheated on their spouses. And the fact that Watters is this aggressive about it is super weird! Why do you care this much?

Luckily, Watters did not get to interview Wilmore and Williams. Because if he did…we know how that would have gone down.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy