Skip to main content

Right-Wing Pundits Really Need To Stop Thinking They’re Funnier Than the SNL Comedians Paid To Imitate Them

By Vivian KaneJan 25th, 2022, 6:07 pm
 

Laura Ingraham plays a clip of Kate McKinnon's SNL impression of her on her fox news show.

On her show Monday night, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham responded to Kate McKinnon’s Saturday Night Live impression of her. McKinnon has been doing Ingraham on SNL for years so it’s not clear why the Fox News host has chosen just now to finally react. It’s clearly not because she’s been taking her time to workshop her response.

Ingraham chose to respond by doing her own impression of McKinnon’s impression of her. It was … odd.

With a vacuous smile and a strange kind of slur in her voice, Ingraham said she likes McKinnon’s impression “cause she’s kinda fun,” before sarcastically saying she has “so much respect for her” because she’s “even-handed” in her comedy.

Ingraham also suggested that the show ignores the “low-hanging fruit” of Democratic politicians like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and “the Squad,” making it pretty clear she doesn’t actually watch the show.

Ingraham then offered to go on SNL to show off her Pelosi impression—again, not seeming to realize that the show already regularly skewers Pelosi, as also played by Kate McKinnon. And if Ingraham’s Pelosi impression is anything like her impression of herself (or any of the other cringe-worthy attempts at comedy we’ve seen from her show over the years), I’m guessing Lorne Michaels is going to stick with the professional comedian.

Ingraham wasn’t the only right-wing pundit to react to an impression of them this week. Candace Owens, who is apparently too busy performing her extreme transphobia and general miserableness to learn how to Google, tweeted “Hey
@nbcsnl—not sure who this woman is you have playing me but I am much better looking than this,” along with a picture of Ego Nwodim from the same Ingraham Angle segment that sent Laura into her attempt at comedy.

Like Ingraham, Owens also offered to come on the show—something literally no one has ever asked for. After issuing that both petty and erroneous insult about Nwodim’s appearance, Owens wrote, “Next time just reach out and I’ll play myself. That way the skit will actually be funny and America might even tune in to the show again!”

No matter your opinion on the current state of SNL, I think we can all agree that nothing would be less successful in making the show funnier than to add Candace Owens (or Laura Ingraham) to the cast.

(image: screengrab/Fox News)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.