In addition to being able to zoom around as Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch in Fortnite, players will soon be able to read more Marvel and Fortnite crossover comics. Following the success of Nexus War: Thor #1 (Donny Cates and Greg Land), in which Thor, as Galactus’ herald, travels to the land of Zero Point to investigate a mysterious source of energy, Marvel and Fortnite are teaming up for another story tie-in in June 2022. Instead of the comic acting as a one-off prelude to a Fortnite event, Zero-War will feature five entire issues as its own mini-series.

Throughout May and in anticipation of this significant event, Marvel even released unique Fortnite variants of different launching and ongoing series. Each cover features one Marvel character and one Fortnite character battling it out. These include Captain America (Sam Wilson) v. Omega; Captain Carter v. Cuddle Team Leader; Captain Marvel v. Dark Bomber; Ghost Rider v. Raider; Iron Fist v. Fade; Hellcat v. Lynx; Joe Fixit v. Rippley; Silk v. Blaze; Spider-Man 2099 v. Drifter; and Venom v. Big Mouth.

What is the story about?

(Marvel)

While previews already show more Marvel heroes coming in for Zero-War, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Shuri, and Iron Man are the main characters alongside Fortnite’s The Imagined and Jonesy. Written by Christos Gage and Donald Mustard, the story was penciled by Sergio Dávila, with the issue one cover created by Leinil Francis Yu.

The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite’s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?

The first issue of Zero-War will be available on June 8. Other issues are coming on July 13, August 17, August 31, and September 28.

Special Fortnite cosmetics

Readers can collect up to six digital items if they participate in this event. Each of the five issues (print or digital) will come with a code redeemable via Fortnite. If you read them on Marvel Unlimited, you must read all five issues of Zero-War first. Then, you’ll receive an email with the codes.

Spider-Man-based outfit

Iron Man-based wrap

Wolverine-based pickaxe

Zero War spray

Zero War loading screen

Secret outfit only available by unlocking the first five

These codes will expire in a certain window of time. If you buy a digital copy via the Marvel Comics app and Marvel Unlimited, it expires 90 days after the codes were first accessed. To be on the safe side, redeem them it within the week. If you get a physical copy, those expire on December 31, 2023, while the hardcover collection will expire on December 31, 2024. According to Epic Games, if you miss this opportunity, you will, at some point in the future, be able to purchase some of these items (but not all) with V-Bucks.

(image: Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]