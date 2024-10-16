‘He opted to go to the dark side:’ Former Trump Administration member hints at the bigoted reason why Trump is afraid to lose 2024 election

Omarosa Manigault Newman is famous because of Donald Trump. She was a contestant on The Apprentice, bonded with Trump to the extent that man can bond with anything, and later became director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump administration. But even she’s not voting for him.

“Donald Trump squandered the greatest opportunity he had in his life to be a consequential leader, to shape the direction of our nation and bend it toward something positive. He opted to go to the dark side,” she said to Variety on Monday. “That’s why I have no reservation in—I guess I’m saying this for the first time—completely, 100 percent endorsing Kamala Harris for President.”

Newman and Trump aren’t friends anymore and haven’t been for a long time. Newman made her thoughts about him very clear in her 2018 memoir Unhinged, where she portrayed him as sexist, racist, and—well, see title. Trump sued Newman over the book, but lost the court case and ended up having to pay her $1.3 million.

Newman made it clear to Variety that she believes Trump is not mentally capable enough to be president. “Anyone observing Donald Trump and even taking a moment to compare from 2016 to now—what becomes apparent with what’s happening with Donald is that he has limited vocabulary. He rambles, and he tends to pull things out of nowhere,” she said.

But that didn’t mean the racism and sexism weren’t also huge problems. “Donald Trump has been defeated before, and I think what’s grating on his nerves the most is that this [next] defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color,” she said. “He reserves his most vitriolic attacks for women of color. To lose to a woman of color would be devastating to his ego.”

If Kamala Harris is elected president next month, she will be the first female POTUS in history and the second Black person to be elected to the highest office in the US. In one of his many attacks on her, Trump has claimed Harris “turn[ed] Black” after previously hiding it. In actual fact, she’s the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father and has always been proudly so.

Newman said that Trump attacking Harris’s racial identity was “beyond the pale — particularly since Donald has, in the past, not been honest and straightforward about his lineage.” She claimed, “He was ashamed of his German heritage, and so he made up a story in ‘The Art of the Deal’ that his family was from Sweden.”

A lie from Donald Trump, who’da thunk? As the election draws ever closer, his spreading of misinformation, his personal attacks, and his all-round bizarre behavior have amped up all the more. Here’s to hoping his ego gets the blow it so desperately needs—and then that we never hear from him again.

