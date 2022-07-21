Have you stopped thinking about that Dungeons & Dragons movie that’s coming out? What does it feel like to not have it weighing on you? Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. And now that San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway, we got a brief look at the main cast in their character looks in a new installation, and while it gives us very little about the movie, it does in fact have me screaming.

The video gives us brief looks into each character as the actors move around like the beginning of a video game. We get to see Chris Pine with a lute, though, and Regé-Jean Page with a little dagger, and suddenly my lack of knowledge on Dungeons & Dragons doesn’t seem to matter anymore and this is now the movie I am most excited for. The footage does a great job though, in my opinion, of giving us a sense of the tone of the film. Rather than being a dark, twisting story of Dungeons & Dragons we, instead, get a campy vibe to this footage, and honestly? Good.

Even if this movie weren’t based on a popular game, I’d still be incredibly excited about it because this cast alone is something out of a dream journal, but we do know a little about who the characters are and now when the movie is coming out.

What we do know?

So Hugh Grant is, reportedly, playing the villain, and his name will be Forge Fletcher. From there, each of the character moments do give hints into who they’re playing. The fact that Pine has a lute icon in his footage makes it seem as if he’ll be the group’s Bard, which is an important part of the game (something I had to look up, because again, all I know about Dungeons & Dragons I have learned from Stranger Things).

For Justice Smith, it looks like he might be a Mage, given what he’s holding, meaning that he’ll be casting spells. With her axe, Michelle Rodriguez could be a Barbarian, and like, yes, her arms do look like she could simply rip me in half. Sophia Lillis is playing a character known to fans of Dungeons & Dragons called Doric.

For Regé-Jean Page, he could be a Paladin, and so it would fit in with the kind of righteous nature of his costume. To be honest, I just hope that Pine’s and Page’s characters have a great rapport because they both have this kind of energy about them that will work wonderfully if this movie is more on the campy side of things.

Did I see Chris Pine and instantly think back to his wonderful take on Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods? Yes. I did. Because it’s so good, and that’s the kind of campiness I want out of this. I think making it a fun adventure that doesn’t take itself too seriously, that’s true to the game for those who love it while still being an open canvas for new fans to come in, is a good move, and this new footage has me excited for March 2023.

