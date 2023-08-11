Which State Legislators Pose the Biggest Threat to Abortion Rights?

Trigger laws or trigger bills are a type of law that cannot be codified until a key change in circumstance occurs that “triggers” them and makes them enforceable. Red states have had bills banning abortion drafted and ready to go for years, just waiting for the “trigger” event that would let them move forward. They finally got that last year, when the overturning of Roe v. Wade gave them the green light to put their previously unconstitutional laws into action.

Here’s a list of states that have implemented total abortion bans, which state legislators were involved, and their contact information. Making your voice heard as a constituent is as important as voting, and directly contacting your elected officials is one way to make sure they get the message.

ALABAMA: total abortion ban. Enacted through House Bill 314, which was sponsored by:

Representatives Collins, Rowe, Mooney, Wilcox, Estes, Lipscomb, Isbell, Ellis, Lee, Allen, Faust, K. Brown, Pettus, Greer, Kiel, Nordgren, Reynolds, Drake, R. Wood, Ball, Fridy, Rich, Ingram, Shiver, D. Wood, Simpson, Kitchens, Marques, Weaver, South, Faulkner, Shaver, Holmes, McMillan, Whorton, Farley, Hurst, Standridge, Crawford, Sorrell, C. Brown, Robertson, Whitt, P. Moore, Wheeler, Carns, Oliver, Garrett, Sullivan, Gaston, Blackshear, Fincher, Wingo, Hill, Ledbetter, Baker, Dismukes, Stadthagen, Poole, Clouse, McCutcheon, Shedd, Sorrells, Pringle, Harbison, Hanes, and Easterbrook

You can find the contact information for all Alabama representatives here.

ARKANSAS: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 149, which was sponsored by:

Senators Rapert, B. Ballinger, Bledsoe, A. Clark, B. Davis, Hester, Hill, B. Johnson, G. Stubblefield, J. Cooper, Flippo, T. Garner, K. Hammer, Irvin; and

Representatives Bentley, Barker, Beck, Bragg, Breaux, Cavenaugh, Christiansen, Cloud, Coleman, C. Cooper, Crawford, Della Rosa, Dotson, Gates, Gonzales, G. Hodges, Holcomb, Lowery, Lundstrum, J. Mayberry, McCollum, Penzo, Petty, Richmond, S. Smith, Speaks, Sullivan, Womack, Wooten, A. Davis, Hawks, Payton, B. Smith.

You can find the contact information for all Arkansas legislators here.

INDIANA: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 1, which was sponsored by:

Sen. Susan Glick, Rep. Wendy McNamara, Rep. Joanna King.

KENTUCKY: total abortion ban. Enacted through House Bill 148, which was sponsored by:

Rep. R. Webber

LOUISIANA: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 184, which was sponsored by:

Senators Milkovich, Chabert, Erdey, Fannin, Gatti, Hensgens, Hewitt, Johns, Long, Martiny, Mizell, Riser, J. Smith, Thompson, Walsworth, White; and

Representatives Abraham, Amedee, Anders, Armes, Bacala, Bagley, Barras, Berthelot, Billiot, Carmody, Chaney, Connick, Crews, DeVillier, Edmonds, Emerson, Garofalo, Gisclair, Guinn, L. Harris, Hill, Hoffman, Hollis, Horton, Howard, Huval, Ivey, M. Johnson, N. Landry, Lebas, McFarland, McMahen, Miguez, Moore, Jay Morris, Jim Morris, Pope, Pugh, Pylant, Richard, Seabaugh, Stefanski, Talbot, Wright, Zeringue

You can find the contact information for these sponsors here.

MISSISSIPPI: total abortion ban. Enacted through House Bill 1510, which was sponsored by:

Representatives Currie, Eubanks, Gipson, Ford, Carpenter, Bain, Scoggin, Arnold, Brown, Weathersby, Rogers, Foster, Wilkes, Hopkins, Crawford, Henley

You can find the contact information for these sponsors here.

MISSOURI: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 699, which was sponsored by:

Sen. Mike Moon

OKLAHOMA: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 612, which was sponsored by:

Representatives Olsen, Crosswhite Hader, K. West, McDugle, D. Hardin, Grego, R. West, Humphrey, Stearman, Boles, Kendrix, Lawson, Sneed, S. Roberts, and Frix

Senators Dahm, Jett, Bullard, Stephens, Rogers, Taylor, and Bergstrom

You can find the contact information for Oklahoma representatives here, and for senators here.

SOUTH DAKOTA: total abortion ban. Enacted through House Bill 1318, which was sponsored by:

The South Dakota House Committee on State Affairs, the members of which are listed here.

TENNESSEE: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 1257 which was sponsored by:

Senators Gresham , Hensley, White, Southerland, Bowling, Pody, Yager, Jackson, Swann, Lundberg, Haile, Massey, Stevens, Rose, Bailey, Bell, Briggs, Crowe, Kelsey, Niceley, Roberts

You can find the contact information for Tennessee senators here.

TEXAS: total abortion ban. Enacted through Senate Bill 08, which was sponsored by:

Senators Allison, Anderson, Ashby, Bailes, Bell, Cecil, Bell, Keith, Biedermann, Bonnen, Buckley, Burns, Capriglione, Cason, Clardy, Cook, Cyrier, Darby, Dean, Ellzey, Frank, Frullo, Gates, Goldman, Harless, Harris, Hefner, Holland, Huberty, Hull, Hunter, Jetton, King, Ken, King, Phil, Krause, Kuempel, Lambert, Landgraf, Leman, Lozano, Metcalf, Middleton, Murphy, Murr, Noble, Oliverson, Paddie, Parker, Patterson, Paul, Price, Raney, Rogers, Sanford, Schaefer, Schofield, Shaheen, Shine, Slaton, Smith, Spiller, Stephenson, Stucky, Swanson, Thompson, Ed, Tinderholt, Toth, VanDeaver, Vasut, White, Wilson

You can find the contact information for Texas senators here.

WEST VIRGINIA: total abortion ban. Enacted through House Bill 302, which was sponsored by:

Representatives Jennings, Dean, Honaker, G. Ward, Rowan, Mallow, Worrell, Forsht, Miller

You can find the contact information for W. Virginia representatives here.

Note: Some of the bill sponsors listed above are no longer in office, as some of these bills were written prior to 2023.

