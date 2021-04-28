Things We Saw Today: Florence Welch Is Writing a Great Gatsby Musical
Praise the public domain.
Florence Welch will be bringing her own musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, The Great Gatsby, to the stage because the book is now in the public domain and that means winner takes all.
The musical will be led by Welch, best known as the leading force behind the Grammy-nominated Florence + the Machine, and producer Thomas Bartlett.
According to Variety, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok will write the book, and the show will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall, Jeanie O’Hare will be the story consultant, and Len Blavatnik and Amanda Ghost will produce for Unigram in association with Robert Fox.
First published in 1925, Fitzgerald’s story of Jay Gatsby, a shadowy businessman, and his obsession with socialite Daisy Buchanan has thrilled readers with its lyrical prose and incisive look at the American dream. It’s also inspired a wide range of movies, shows ballets, and even an online video game, with everyone from Baz Luhrmann to Elevator Repair Service offering their own takes on the classic.
“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” Welch said in a statement. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”
I am a HUGE fan of Florence Welch, so I’m game for all of this, and considering one of her songs was used in the trailer for the Baz Lerham movie, I think she is a perfect fit.
(via Variety, image: warner brothers.)
- Lena Headey will be working on a spooky animated adaptation of Christian McKay Heidicker’s Scary Stories for Young Foxes. (via Deadline)
- Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones. (via AP)
-
hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/5a59IUrzVj
— Bo Burnham (@boburnham) April 28, 2021
- Former Vampire Diaries costars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are launching Brother’s Bond Bourbon on May 1. (via EW)
- “I’ll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood — that’s one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2… When you talk about bulk, I don’t think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we’re already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s going.” (via Collider)
-
My 11 year-old niece decided to cosplay as #ChloeZhao 😍 #Oscars #Nomadland pic.twitter.com/jub0FtVgr3
— Patrick Thee Stallion (@iampostscript) April 27, 2021
