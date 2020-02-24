Florence Pugh Makes Marmalade. That’s It. That’s the Headline.

I never understood ASMR, but I’m assuming that this video of Florence Pugh making marmalade is close to it. When many of us logged into Instagram this morning (or last night, depending on your social media habits), we were greeted with Pugh making her own orange marmalade. Now, if you’re not familiar with Pugh’s cooking adventures, I have to encourage you to follow her. Watching her make ice cream? The highlight of 2020.

Many of us became obsessed with Pugh throughout the last year. Whether it was through Lady Macbeth, Outlaw King, or this year, when she was brilliant in movie after movie, we all fell in love and are obsessed. (I feel strange writing this because I have frequently been told we could be sisters, so I guess I’m just praising my sister. Keep it going, sis!)

But this latest adventure into marmalade-dom will bring a smile to your face—mainly because Pugh is rocking overalls and a cold-shoulder top while killing the top bun look. Okay fine, I’m obsessed with Florence Pugh, but so is the entire internet. She just wants to make food and be in movies. #Relatable.

The adventure in question is less than 10 minutes of Instagram videos, and yet, we can’t seem to stop talking about it. For your viewing pleasure, here is Florence Pugh making a marmalade.

If you don’t think I’m immediately gonna make “Florence Pugh’s Naughty Instagram Marmalade” this week, you’re a fool pic.twitter.com/rsozOeekr9 — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) February 24, 2020

Overalls and shoulderless shirts are now the official Marmalade-Making Uniform pic.twitter.com/Z2N4fYJf9T — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) February 24, 2020

I am unreasonably mad about her measuring cup techniques pic.twitter.com/Uwq7Pdz0b8 — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) February 24, 2020

The end of the Florence Pugh Marmalade Saga is more satisfying than the entirety of The Rise of Skywalker pic.twitter.com/mSQIV8B9NP — Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) February 24, 2020

What’s incredible is that it then turned into everyone kind of just screaming about Florence Pugh on Twitter. Why? Again, we’re just all obsessed with her. I think we’d be great friends.

Florence Pugh making marmalade on instagram//Paddington making marmalade in Paddington 2 parallels pic.twitter.com/Y8grqpP8us — stephanie (@beforesunset04) February 24, 2020

thinking about Z*ch Br*ff spreading Florence Pugh’s marmalade all over his toast this morning … i am sad — Carrie Wittmer💩 (@carriesnotscary) February 24, 2020

Therapy: Expensive

Florence Pugh making marmalade: 100% FREE pic.twitter.com/hwsyClHwYn — Ricky (@ravflm) February 24, 2020

florence pugh excited because she made marmalade it’s the content i signed up for pic.twitter.com/l4j0bSO7Gg — saoirse’s ronan sideboob (@timmysfilms) February 24, 2020

Florence Pugh trending at number 1 because she made marmalade? pic.twitter.com/N56C4VzOXd — Sarah (@SarahLargue) February 24, 2020

This should be the plot of Paddington 3 https://t.co/XQXR7uXRz9 — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) February 24, 2020

florence pugh making marmalade. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/zt1e6ezHTA — lauren garafano (@laurengarafano) February 24, 2020

I made a pact with myself that I could stay in bed to watch the entire process of Florence Pugh making marmalade on her instagram story — holly (@Chicken_lil_ass) February 24, 2020

Florence Pugh should win an Oscar for the Insta story of her making marmalade — Atlee Northmore (@southless95) February 24, 2020

All praise to my face twin and her beautiful Instagram stories of her cooking. Again, if you’re not watching these, you need to get on it ASAP.

