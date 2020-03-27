Keep Calm and Love Florence Pugh

My way of coping is, typically, to just watch a lot of movies and focus on those celebrities I love. The problem with Florence Pugh is that she only has a few movies right now, so I’ve taken to my time-honored tradition to fill the content gap: watching Florence Pugh’s Instagram.

Whether it’s her stories or whatever she decides to post, her Instagram account is my new safe haven for content. I don’t even cook, and yet I watch her stories about baking and cooking and suddenly feel like I can be a master chef and look very cute doing it. Florence Pugh’s cooking looks are my favorite things.

florence pugh is me and i am florence pugh pic.twitter.com/901Q45RY10 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 24, 2020

But her Instagram isn’t just her cooking videos. It’s filled with funny pictures, great little stories of her just having fun, and Florence Pugh enjoying herself while still being safe in her home. Maybe I want her quarantine outfit from when she’s dancing in her garage.

From her makeshift mask back when she still had to travel before social distancing and lockdowns became so prevalent …

To her travel looks …

And to her own tea …

There is just something about Florence Pugh’s social media presence that I find incredibly soothing. I can go on, watch her stories, and know that I’ll smile and then can carry on with my day.

She even just has dance parties with herself! A mood I thoroughly enjoy. If you check out her Instagram highlight titled “Get jiggy!” it’s just Florence Pugh dancing to “Holding On” by The War On Drugs in her garage. I don’t know, maybe it’s just soothing to see others doing pretty much the same thing I am, but watching Florence Pugh dance around and then cook by propping up her phone on a backsplash makes me feel like everything isn’t completely pointless right now.

Florence Pugh really just propped her phone up against the backsplash like that pic.twitter.com/mzaJOaRAV4 — Carrie Wittmer 🦔 (@carriesnotscary) March 24, 2020

So do yourself a favor, follow Florence Pugh on Instagram and just enjoy.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com