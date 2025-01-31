‘Flight Risk’ interview: Michelle Dockery loves an annoying song

Art is subjective and everyone has their own unique taste in music. When Michelle Dockery sat down with The Mary Sue to promote her new film Flight Risk, she opened up about a popular song used in the film.

In the film, Dockery’s character, Madolyn, a Deputy U.S. Marshal, is tasked with transporting an important witness—Winston, played by Topher Grace, who turned against his mob boss—from Anchorage, Alaska to New York. She appears annoyed when the pilot, Daryl, played by Mark Wahlberg, blasts “Blue Monday” by New Order in his headphones. This lengthy synth-pop jam clocks in at 7 minutes and 29 seconds. Dockery explained her character was shocked that the aviator was into this kind of music—though perhaps it was a subtle clue of what was still to come.

In real life, Dockery loves the song. She said that she’d actually “relish having that kind of song playing if I was in a plane that was a little bit rickety and feeling not so safe, I think that type of music would be my choice. Definitely.” It first appeared on a 12-inch single released in March of 1983. Additionally, the track can be found on the band’s second studio album, Power, Corruption & Lies. Dockery is not alone in her affinity for the ditty as it is the best-selling 12-inch single of all time.

The song became a de-facto theme song for the cast and crew of the film, directed by Mel Gibson. Dockery explained Gibson always envisioned this tune for that important introductory moment. The Downton Abbey actress also revealed that, after filming wrapped, commemorative t-shirts were made to celebrate the achievement. On the front, the title of the movie was printed and the back proudly displayed the lyrics: “How does it feel?”

Dockery explained that the song choice reflects the film’s action-thriller genre and reveals how funny it actually is. “There’s so much humor in this film,” she mused. It is not simply a high-stakes suspense movie; audiences can expect the unexpected. To discover what other jams made the Flight Risk playlist, check out your local cinema listings now.

