Shane West as Ray Barnett in 'ER'
(NBC)
Category:
TV

Flashback: What Happened To Ray On ‘ER’?

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 30, 2024 03:29 pm

Michael Crichton’s creation ER remains one of the most popular medical dramas of all time, laying the groundwork for other successful TV shows in the genre like Grey’s Anatomy and House.

Recommended Videos

The show had quite a few interesting characters with fascinating backstories and plotlines, one of whom was Dr. Ray Barnett (Shane West), a talented doctor who conflicted between his duties as a medical practitioner and his passion for music. His time at the County General Hospital is marred by several unpleasant incidents, but the most unfortunate one occurs in the season 13 episode “I Don’t.”

In the episode, it is shown that Ray is hit by a truck while walking home drunk from a bar. Prior to the accident, Ray had an argument with his love interest, Neela. To get over the bad episode with her, Ray gets drunk at Luka Kovac and Abby Lockhart’s wedding, where he eventually gets into a fight with Tony Gates (Neela’s other love interest). Ray exits the festivities and continues drinking at a local bar, and when leaving to go home, in an attempt to answer Neela’s call, a truck hits him.

It is later revealed that Ray goes through a surgery that requires him to lose both his legs below the knee. After his legs get amputated, he makes the decision to leave for his hometown, Baton Rouge. Ray does make a return to the show for three episodes in the last season of the show, where audiences see him with a pair of state-of-the-art prosthetic legs. Neela is elated to see him, and she takes up a position at his hospital so that the couple can stay close to each other.

Ray had 70 appearances in the show, featuring in seasons 11,12, 13, and 15. The writers’ phasing out Ray’s character was a result of Shane West’s decision to leave the show to star in a pilot titled Supreme Courtships. However, unfortunately for the actor, the series never took off as Fox passed on it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Hacks’ Is Officially Returning for Season 4
Jean Smart, Megan Stalter, and Paul W. Downs in 'Hacks' season 3
Jean Smart, Megan Stalter, and Paul W. Downs in 'Hacks' season 3
Jean Smart, Megan Stalter, and Paul W. Downs in 'Hacks' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Hacks’ Is Officially Returning for Season 4
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article Will Netflix’s Charming New Coming-Of-Age Series Receive a Second Season?
Emily Carey as Harriet Manners in Geek Girl
Emily Carey as Harriet Manners in Geek Girl
Emily Carey as Harriet Manners in Geek Girl
Category: TV
TV
Will Netflix’s Charming New Coming-Of-Age Series Receive a Second Season?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 30, 2024
Read Article When To Expect ‘Yellowstone’s Next Spinoff Series ‘6666′
Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone
Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone
Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
When To Expect ‘Yellowstone’s Next Spinoff Series ‘6666′
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 30, 2024
Read Article Netflix Is Building a ‘Minecraft’ Animated Series
Characters in the 'Minecraft' video game
Characters in the 'Minecraft' video game
Characters in the 'Minecraft' video game
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Is Building a ‘Minecraft’ Animated Series
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article Yes, Everyone’s Latest Crush Was Once on ‘Doctor Who’! Here’s When.
Side by side pics of Josh O'Connor in Challengers and Doctor Who.
Side by side pics of Josh O'Connor in Challengers and Doctor Who.
Side by side pics of Josh O'Connor in Challengers and Doctor Who.
Category: TV
TV
Yes, Everyone’s Latest Crush Was Once on ‘Doctor Who’! Here’s When.
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Hacks’ Is Officially Returning for Season 4
Jean Smart, Megan Stalter, and Paul W. Downs in 'Hacks' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Hacks’ Is Officially Returning for Season 4
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article Will Netflix’s Charming New Coming-Of-Age Series Receive a Second Season?
Emily Carey as Harriet Manners in Geek Girl
Category: TV
TV
Will Netflix’s Charming New Coming-Of-Age Series Receive a Second Season?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 30, 2024
Read Article When To Expect ‘Yellowstone’s Next Spinoff Series ‘6666′
Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
When To Expect ‘Yellowstone’s Next Spinoff Series ‘6666′
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 30, 2024
Read Article Netflix Is Building a ‘Minecraft’ Animated Series
Characters in the 'Minecraft' video game
Category: TV
TV
Netflix Is Building a ‘Minecraft’ Animated Series
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 30, 2024
Read Article Yes, Everyone’s Latest Crush Was Once on ‘Doctor Who’! Here’s When.
Side by side pics of Josh O'Connor in Challengers and Doctor Who.
Category: TV
TV
Yes, Everyone’s Latest Crush Was Once on ‘Doctor Who’! Here’s When.
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 30, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.