First Reactions to Black Widow Are Overwhelmingly Positive

Ever since Scarlett Johansson made her big screen debut as Natasha Romanoff in 2010’s Iron Man 2, fans have been waiting for a Black Widow standalone movie. Besides Hawkeye, Black Widow is the only O.G. Avenger not to have her own solo film, an absence that became all the more glaring as the MCU expanded into nearly two dozen films and series. At long last, after a decade of development, the Black Widow movie finally arrived in 2020 … only to be delayed for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that life is (somewhat) resuming normalcy, Black Widow will FINALLY hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9.

The film was screened for critics last week, and the first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Many are praising Florence Pugh’s introduction as Yelena Belova, as well as Scarlett Johansson’s final performance as Natasha. The film also received raves for its fight sequences and world building. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome), who makes history as the first solo female director of an MCU film.

We’ve rounded up the first impressions of the film below:

Yaasss @Marvel! This is the solo female film we’ve been looking for. #BlackWidow has the chemistry, the action, the story, on point. @Scarlett_Jo’s Black Widow has finally got the movie and ending she deserved. I forgot how much I missed watching avenger movies. @BlackGirlNerds pic.twitter.com/K0sFrQ55Pb — Cat Combs (@ccfilmcritic) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU. There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 17, 2021

also Florence Pugh rules extremely hard. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 17, 2021

A few other notes:

– Yes, there's a post-credits scene, so stick around.

– David Harbour is hilarious & a major scene stealer

– Takes place after CIVIL WAR, so lots of Avengers references.

– If this is Scarlett's final performance as Natasha, it's a great way to go out pic.twitter.com/pBmbJnGYox — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait. The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021

BLACK WIDOW feels like a Phase 1 Marvel movie in that’s it’s the most standalone story in quite awhile. That whole “An MCU entry like you’ve never seen!” trend, yeah that’s not this. Florence Pugh rules. (Also bonus points for a great MOONRAKER reference.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 17, 2021

I really liked Black Widow!! One of the funnier MCU movies, w/a ton of self-referential jokes for longtime fans, enough self-awareness to make the absurdity work. Florence Pugh & David Harbour steal the show. Definitely has some issues. But dug it! Absolutely see it in theaters! pic.twitter.com/i8s96I14It — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back and Phase 4 kicks off with the very entertaining and action-packed #BlackWidow. Giving us a long-overdue look at Natasha's backstory, with solid performances throughout and thrilling set pieces that demand you see this movie on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/Pr6qeBlSGQ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 17, 2021

Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ premiere access July 9.

(image: Marvel Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]