First Reactions for The King’s Man Are as Divided as You’d Expect

By Rachel LeishmanDec 7th, 2021, 11:01 am
 

New trailer for The King's Man

There is something about the Kingsman franchise that just works for me. I say “for me” because these movies aren’t for everyone, and they’re not perfect. They’re a commentary on the spy genre and action films, but they’re sometimes not executed in the best way and can come off as doing the bad thing they’re poking fun at. But for the most part, I love them because they aren’t perfect, but they have characters who care and want to be the best of the best, and that is generally fun to see.

My full review for The King’s Man is embargoed until next week, but the social media embargo broke, which means that many were sharing their first reactions to the movie on Twitter. From people loving this more than the other Kingsman movies to people absolutely hating it, The King’s Man seems right on par for the rest of the franchise.

Twitter reactions

The reactions so far are mixed, which seems pretty much right for the Kingsman franchise. I love that these movies constantly divide moviegoers, and I hope they continue to do so—and no one does action sequences quite like Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn does.

The King’s Man is in theaters this holiday season.

(image: 20th Century Fox)

