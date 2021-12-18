Skip to main content

First Reactions for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Are Here and They’re Mostly Great!

Critics are loving the fourth Matrix movie.

By Chelsea SteinerDec 18th, 2021, 1:46 pm
 

Neo in a bathtub with a rubber duck sitting atop his head in The Matrix Resurrections.

Few films loom as large in the culture as The Matrix. The 1999 science fiction action film not only delivered a thrilling, unpredictable exploration of reality vs. simulation, but it also changed the landscape of visual effects. The Matrix was a runaway hit, inspiring countless pretenders to copy everything from its green-tinged visuals to bullet-time to its techno-goth style. It’s a generation-defining science fiction saga on the level of Blade Runner and Alien, and its impact is still present in today’s science fiction follow-ups.

I re-watched the original film last night and was struck by how well it holds up. The effects still land, the action is still thrilling, and the storytelling remains economical. And despite the diminishing returns of its sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, I am still eagerly anticipating the fourth chapter, The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters next week.

We’ll have our review of the film on Tuesday, but several critics have already shared their thoughts on the sequel. Here are some of the online reactions from critics who have seen The Matrix Resurrections:

One reaction stood out in particular, for all the wrong reasons. Rama Tampubolon of Rama’s Screen tweeted the following, where he critcized the film’s “philosophical mumbo jumbo” and “woke agenda.” My friend … did you not see the first film? It’s a tone deaf take that was quickly roasted online:

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.