Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ Is Giving Us Queer ‘Buffy’ Vibes

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for their new teen vampire drama ‘First Kill‘, and it’s giving us flashbacks to the Scooby gang at Sunnydale High. ‘First Kill’, based on the 2020 short story by YA author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab published in the 2020 anthology “Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite,” follows the star-crossed romance between vampire slayer Calliope (The Equalizer‘s Imani Lewis) and teen vampire Juliette (American Crime Story‘s Sarah Catherine Hook). Both Calliope and Juliette are prepping for their respective first kills, but their plans fall by the wayside when they start falling for each other. They will have to battle not only their natures, but the expectations of their respective families. Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Gossip Girl) serves as the series’ showrunner with Schwab writing and executive producing.

A slayer falling for a vampire? Check. Vampirism and supernatural powers as a metaphor for puberty? Check. Snarky high school drama? Check. ‘First Kill’ borrows heavily from the iconic series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, only with a queer love story at the center instead of a 300 year old vampire and a high school girl. The series also promises some steamy moments between the couple, which is a marked departure from BtVS‘s chaste lesbians Tara and Willow (how times have changed).

Of course, what made Buffy a classic was its clever writing and word play, as well as its tongue-in-cheek humor. It’s unclear if ‘First Kill’ will share a similar tone, or if it will be more like the self-serious Twilight saga. And while BtVS still has an ardent fan base, many aspects of the show (and its problematic showrunner Joss Whedon) haven’t aged well. Still, vampire romance is an irresistible subgenre, and it’s been a minute since we’ve had a good vampire series (don’t come for me, Legacies fans).

Joining Lewis and Hook are Elizabeth Mitchell and Will Swenson, as Juliette’s parents and members of the powerful vampiric Fairmont family, along with Aubin Wise and Jason Robert Moore as Calliope’s vampire hunting parents.

‘First Kill’ premieres June 10 on Netflix.

(image: Brian Douglas/Netflix)

