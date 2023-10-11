Fiona Dourif on Running From the Flames in ‘On Fire’

What’s even harder than running through a fire with your entire family? Doing so while pregnant and that’s what Fiona Dourif’s character had to come to terms with in On Fire. While her husband may have broken his leg, she did the entire thing while pregnant and still managed to keep herself and her baby safe. It made Sarah one of the most fascinating characters in the story as she was strong and willing to do whatever she could to keep her family safe while still trying to make sure that she was healthy for her baby.

Talking to Dourif about the movie, one of the things I found the most fascinating is that she had to do almost all of the same kind of stunts that Peter Facinelli did but had to do so with a fake pregnant belly on throughout filming. But even that wasn’t the most terrifying aspect of the film so I asked her what was the hardest part about filming on top of doing so with a pregnancy belly on.

“The movie takes place in a constant state of anxiety and that can get tiring after a while,” she said. “But I like acting and imagination and all of the different tricks that you have to use to keep energy up. Especially in the middle of the night running with a pregnant belly and whatnot. But also the movie was so physical that it was a little bit easier, you know? Then there were a few moments filming it that were actually scary. Like we had a stunt guy light himself on fire I would say maybe three or four times, a lot of times to the point that I think that he couldn’t light himself on fire again. It was getting too dangerous. Watching that is truly scary and I would watch videos of the real thing before we shot sometimes. And I think the scariest element about it is how fast it comes.”

You can see our full conversation here:

On Fire is in theaters now.

