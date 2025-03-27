‘Fertilization president’ Trump rightfully destroyed for disgusting self-title

President Donald Trump has said some slimy comments about women in the past. Hearing him call himself the “fertilization president” isn’t a surprise, but it’s rather grotesque without further context.

The president held a celebration for Women’s History Month at the White House. “I’ll be known as the fertilization president. That’s not bad,” Trump commented in his speech. Some members of the crowd—women belonging to the House of Representatives—were laughing.

“I’ve been called much worse. Actually, I like it,” Trump relished in his own self-appointed title. The thought of Trump as “fertilization president” makes him seem like one of those out-of-control Greek gods. But while his joke is dubious, Trump mentioned it with regards to expanding in-vitro fertilization (IVF) access to Americans.

In an earlier statement he made in February, Trump expressed support for IVF. Although he made an executive order regarding IVF, it only promotes policy recommendations to protect IVF access and reduce its costs for Americans. The order does not implement these recommendations directly.

Needless to say, not everyone was a fan of Trump’s remark. Some social media users on X were aghast by the president’s remark. One of them wrote, “It doesn’t get much creepier than this. Trump belongs in prison, but I’ll take a 72-hour psych hold for now.”

Another X user thought, “Every day we’re one step closer to a Handmaid’s Tale reality.” To the president’s credit, it’s a rather silly joke when the context of IVF is brought up. Moreover, the self-glorifying comment is in line with the IVF advocacy he’s supporting.

But anyone hearing the president proudly hailing himself the “fertilization president” in relation to women, and not plants, will be understandably bothered. Arguably, manure might even come to mind, but Trump’s comments are cringeworthy at best.

MAGAs celebrate “all” women – except for trans women

Perhaps the more disturbing—or anti-woman—part of Trump’s speech was his attack on transgender people in sports. He rehashed his supposed “accomplishment” in banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. He also classified gender-affirming care as the “sexual mutilation of minor youth.” In line with this, Trump also rejoiced in the fact that his administration was able to limit access to puberty blockers and hormone treatment for people under the age of nineteen.

Puberty blockers can help ease a transgender person’s gender dysphoria and thoughts of self-harm. Given Trump’s crackdown on trans people, this comes as no surprise. But to celebrate Women’s History Month after having kicked trans women’s rights to the curb is needlessly cruel.

