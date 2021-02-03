Fauci Said We Have to Be Concerned About the Mutants So of Course Everyone Has X-Men Jokes

The X-Men have often faced off against a world that feared them. Constantly seen as outsiders, Professor Xavier tried to work with the government, to use his mutants to be a force of good in the world. It was often disrupted by Magento, but attempts were made despite the government and its determination to hate the X-Men. And now Dr. Fauci is one of the ones we have to watch out for—the government who hates mutants? Wow, can’t trust anyone these days.

Clearly referring to mutations of Coronavirus, something we should be concerned about, Fauci inadvertently gave the internet its next fun meme—or, well, he said we have to be concerned about mutants, and we’re all a bunch of nerds who instantly started making jokes. Right now, the fear that comes with any bit of information surrounding COVID-19 is still very real, so when Fauci started talking about variants in the virus, which are incredibly dangerous, the internet decided it was … too much and we needed a distraction.

“We have to be concerned about the mutants,” Fauci says. — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) February 3, 2021

Can you blame us, though? We’re all terrified and hearing that we have to still be concerned about this virus and what could change is a lot to put on all of us—especially those of us who have been doing what we’re told and staying inside and trying to keep everyone safe. The possibility of viral mutations outpacing vaccination is a scary thought at this point, and we all need to do our part to slow the spread to reduce that risk.

As Wanda Maximoff said, “No more mutants,” please. That’s where I’m at. No mutations, no mutants, let this vaccine work. Please, I’m begging you, and I’m sure Fauci is also begging. This was all more of a plea from Fauci for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Hoping that the vaccinations can help stop variants from popping up, Fauci drove home the fact that a virus cannot mutate if it can’t replicate. So, the mutations are a concern because people continue to question whether or not to get the vaccine, let alone follow other safety protocols.

But Twitter was quick to share all the X-Men jokes they could think of because we’re all stuck instead, bored, scared, and nerds.

Wow never thought this is how the MCU would introduce the X-Men https://t.co/azl1n8lZzM — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) February 3, 2021

Here come the nerds https://t.co/BwUynlEKzv — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) February 3, 2021

The MCU wishes it could buy this kind of PR. https://t.co/2C55wNQ0eY — Ani Bundel (@anibundel) February 3, 2021

This is how we get Days of Future Past’d https://t.co/GJ3h7G5QE0 — Kev Hav (@KevinHaverty) February 3, 2021

Oh God, he’s become an X-Men villain. https://t.co/dqaQUgsnty — Bryan🎧 Theme Park This🎢🎡🎠 (@BortATX) February 3, 2021

Dr. Fauci, thank you for everything you’ve done. You continue to make sure we are aware, concerned, and up-to-date on all the information out there, and having you leading us has been the only saving grace of the last year. That being said, we love a good X-Men joke.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

