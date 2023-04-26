‘Fatal Attraction:’ Everything We Know About Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan’s Seductive New Thriller Series

Fatal Attraction, starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, is the new Hollywood remake set to take up all of our time when it hits Paramount+. The 1987 thriller of the same name featured Michael Douglas and Glenn Close as leads and instantly became a classic, and with the scandalous storyline now given the small-screen treatment, expectations are undoubtedly high.

Directed by Silver Tree, whose credits include series such as Dead To Me, The Flight Attendant, and You, the new television reimagining of Fatal Attraction looks to put a modern spin on the ’80s classic with a more thoughtful consideration of Alex’s perspective.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series remake of Fatal Attraction.

What is the plot of Fatal Attraction?

The series will follow the same plot as the film, in which a married man’s life is turned upside down after a woman he has a one-night stand with refuses to end their relationship and begins to stalk him and threaten his family.

According to Paramount+, Fatal Attraction is a “deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

Is there a trailer for Fatal Attraction?

Yes, there is! Watch below.

From the trailer, we can see that married businessman Dan is impulsively taken by career woman Alex, and the pair embark on a steamy night of passion. But when he wants to re-focus on his relationship with his wife, Alex doesn’t take it sitting down, which leads to horrifying consequences for Dan.

Who else stars in Fatal Attraction?

Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman star alongside Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

What has the cast said about Fatal Attraction?

Speaking of the changes in the series compared to the ’80s flick, Caplan told British publication Grazia: “Glenn Close was sort of fighting to protect her character Alex’s fragile mental illness that she was dealing with. None of that was really reflected in the film. Audiences saw it very much through a 1980s perspective—this amazing guy makes one mistake, and now this horrible woman is trying to ruin his life.”

She continued: “It really shows how far we have come. I don’t think that we’ve arrived at any finish line in terms of everything that’s happened with #MeToo and what that set in motion. But the idea that you could never make the 1980s version of this now shows some degree of progress. I think when they’re at their best, that’s what the reboot would do, and hopefully, our show does that.”

(Paramount+)

Who is behind the Fatal Attraction series?

Speaking to Deadline, producer Alexandra Cunningham said, “The screenwriter of the film James Dearden said the character of Alex Forrest is not a study in madness, but rather a sad, tragic, lonely woman under pressure from a really hard job. As a frequently sad, not at all tragic, and not as lonely as I wish I was but under pressure from a really hard job, I wanted us to go in a slightly different direction. This reimagining of Fatal Attraction shares a lot with the iconic original film, but it also is about entitlement and midlife crisis and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system, as well as Cluster B personality disorders, isolation of fathers and daughters, and murder.”

When will Fatal Attraction be released?

Fatal Attraction will be available to stream on Paramount+ on April 30, 2023.

