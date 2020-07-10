Things We Saw Today: We Need Fast and Furious: Outer Space in Our Future, Please

The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most surprisingly excellent series of films. It’s a 5 billion dollar property and the tenth highest-grossing franchise of all time right now. Every film they try to go bigger with stunts, special effects, and everything else, which means one thing—it’s time for space. We hope.

During an interview with Ludacris on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham may have gotten him to drop some hints about the series going into space:

“I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away” the rapper and franchise actor said. Cunningham tried to pry the answer out of him, saying she bet it was space, which is when the actor covered his mouth as though he let a secret slip. Ludacris then tried to play coy. “I don’t know. I don’t know what you said,” the actor teased. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Fans have been joking about the series doing this forever and I for one look forward to seeing Vin Diesel racing on the moon.

(via ScreenCrush, image: Universal Pictures)

The CW Reboot, Roswell, New Mexico is losing its showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie, and there is speculation it has to do with a “strained relationship” between her and Warner Bros. (via THR)

The Bold Type is currently pairing up their Black, progressive, bisexual female character, with a woman who is a defender of conversion therapy. Why? Who knows. (via HuffPo)

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

While the curfew is no longer a thing in NYC, there are still 1,300 protestors who are facing jail time or fines. (via Gothamist)

Ian McKellen has confessed to suggesting way back when that his longtime BFF, Patrick Stewart, shouldn’t take the role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, because he was afraid it would ruin his career. (via THR)

The story of Marie Skłodowska Curie comes to life, staring Rosamund Pike.

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com