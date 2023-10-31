‘Fargo’ Season 5 Is Coming, Don’tcha Know?

Fargo was Fargo-ing, going, gone. And now it’s coming back again for season 5, don’tcha know?

Fargo. A word that makes me think of snow, blood, and cable knit sweaters. What I don’t understand about the film and subsequent series is how people with such funny accents can be so damn violent? Besides the sub-zero midwestern temperatures, the most chilling thing about the Coen Brothers’ film and Noah Hawley’s series is how real they feel. As if they were true crime stories! Except for the aliens and everything.

Although the government has been dropping big hints that aliens are real lately? Are they involved? Are they responsible for green-lighting the new season of Fargo? Could this be the inter-intelligent species artistic collab that the universe has been waiting for?

What is Fargo about?

Short answer: real people doing crime. The Fargo anthology series is a bit like an American Horror Story set in the Midwest. Every season revolves around a different cast of characters who are entangled in various webs of crime and deceit. The first season starred Martin Freeman and Allison Tolman, and focused on a man killing his wife. The most recent season starred Chris Rock and Jessie Buckley, and revolved around the leader of a Black crime syndicate who is simultaneously attempting to get his idea for the “credit card” off the ground.

What’s the plot of season 5?

As far as we know, Fargo season 5 follows an all-American housewife named Dot who lives in Minnesota (the most criminal of midwestern states!) and is attempting to outrun her criminal past, and the authorities who want to track her down. One of those authorities is North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman, who has been on Dot’s trail for a long, long time.

Who’s in it?

The main cast is as follows:

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr

Richa Moorjani as Deputy Indira Olmstead

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman

And the recurring cast:

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

Dave Foley as Danish Graves

Lukas Gage as Lars Olmstead

Jessica Pohly as Agent Meyer

Nick Gomez as Agent Joaquin

Is there a trailer?

You bet your sweet patootie there is!

It’s got Jon Hamm in a cowboy hat sitting naked in a wooden tub. What more could you want out of a series? Or out of life? We’ll find out on November 21, when the first two episodes of Fargo season 5 premiere on FX.

