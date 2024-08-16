Yes, I want to drink the Catherine O’Hara spooky soda

Spooky season isn’t far off, which means companies everywhere are getting in on the action. Starbucks and Dunkin’ already teased their Halloween menu items, and now, Fanta joins them with a limited-edition Haunted Apple flavor inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Warner Bros. has partnered with Fanta to promote the sequel movie ahead of its September 6 release date. Cracking open a Limited Edition: Fanta Haunted Apple x Beetlejuice will reveal a bright green liquid that is, unsurprisingly, a “unique apple” flavor. Available in both can and bottle form, the packaging spotlights Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice with black and white stripes in the background. It’s cute. It’s fun. And if you want to get it, you’re in luck.

Fanta’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice line is already available for purchase after debuting on August 12, 2024.

Other Beetlejuice Beetlejuice characters get the Fanta treatment

While Beetlejuice is the main attraction for many, he isn’t the only character to get commemorated by Fanta. Returning characters Lydia and Delia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, respectively, will get cans alongside many of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s new cast members and characters.

(The Coca-Cola Company)

Lydia Deetz (Ryder) – Strawberry

Delia Deetz (O’Hara) – Pineapple

Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) – Orange

Delores (Monica Bellucci) – Grape

Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe) – Lemon

Bob (the Shrinker!) – Strawberry Kiwi

Unlike Beetlejuice’s can and bottle, the supporting characters decorate pre-existing Fanta flavors and feature fruit-inspired backgrounds as opposed to anything Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed. They’re still pretty eye-catching, and anyone looking to collect them all will have plenty of options.

Fanta’s Limited Edition: Fanta Haunted Apple x Beetlejuice and accompanying character cans are dropping in grocery stores nationwide. US and European Beetlejuice fans can also enter for a chance to win Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tickets by visiting Coca-Cola’s website, the parent company of Fanta. The cans also feature a QR code that sends consumers to exclusive physical and digital experiences, including an opportunity to win tickets.

Expect more Beetlejuice merch

If the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cans have you excited, the good news is there may be something else cooking between Fanta and Warner Bros. VP of Global Category Strategy for Fanta, Ibrahim Salim Khan, teased more “Beetlejuice-themed experiences” in a recent statement:

There’s more to come with this iconic partnership, so keep an eye out for a series of Beetlejuice-themed experiences that will be rolled out throughout September and October, so you can get up close and personal with the film of the season.

What this could be is still unclear. However, it’s likely to be beverage-related. For Beetlejuice fans, it’s exciting news. Anticipation for the new film has already resulted in some solid partnerships between brands. From the new Beetlejuice Squishmallows to Keebler’s limited-edition Beetlejuice Fudge Stripes, everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist is THE moment.

