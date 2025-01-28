‘FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!)’: Trump selfishly turns someone else’s victory into his own

Just as he did with the development of the Covid-19 vaccines, Donald Trump likes to take credit for victories he wasn’t directly responsible for and make it all about him. Immigrants, a group Trump often vilified, working at pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna got the job done there. History repeated itself on Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 victory securing their place in Super Bowl 59.



Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to celebrate himself.



“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers,” he gushed.

Recommended Videos

There was no mention of superstar Taylor Swift who is dating tight end Travis Kelce. She famously came out in support of Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, signing her Instagram endorsement “childless cat lady.” There was even a far-fetched conspiracy theory that the Chief’s second Super Bowl appearance was due to a liberal plot to win the election.

After last year’s victory, Kelce made it known that he has not retired because he is seeking a historic three-peat. This massive accomplishment has not been done since the beginning of the Super Bowl era in 1967. Before the National Football League (NFL) and the American Football League (AFL) agreed to merge, the Green Bay Packers did it twice.

Trump has a complicated history with the NFL. His multiple attempts to purchase a team failed but in 1983 he did succeed at securing the New Jersey Generals in its rival, the United States Football League. This would ultimately lead to the USFL’s demise when a forced merger failed.

In 2017 Trump criticized the league for allowing players to take a knee during the National Anthem following San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s lead. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,’” Trump stated at a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange. He went on to ask Americans to boycott the league.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodman fired back. “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities,” he said. Trump would go on to cancel a 2018 celebratory event at the White House for the Philadelphia Eagles who won the Super Bowl that year. This broke years of historic precedent. Many of the players had already refused to attend because of Trump’s racial charged statements so it was a defensive move.

Flash forward to 2024 and there is the potential for more drama. The Chiefs are facing off against the Eagles so one can only speculate how Trump will handle the victory party. There is one silver lining, at least Donna Kelce won’t have to have her heart divided as deeply. Her son Jason Kelce retired in the beginning of 2024 so Travis is her only child on the field this time around.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy