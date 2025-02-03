Fans remember Gary Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog, in his passing

Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog, Gary, passed away this weekend. The French Bulldog was often photographed with Fisher, at events with her, and was a fan favorite pet even after Fisher’s passing.

Gary was taken care of by Fisher’s former assistant Corby McCoin and lived his life in Florida after Fisher’s passing and would often be the center of posts on anniversaries of Fisher’s life. Whether it be celebrating her birthday posthumously or remembering her each December for her death, Gary was front and center on his own social media account. Which is how fans were informed that Gary had taken a trip over the rainbow bridge.

NOT GARY FISHER NOOO pic.twitter.com/zG4ObdAupZ — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 1, 2025

“This is the hardest post I have EVER had to make. Gary crossed over the rainbow bridge to be with his mom Thursday night, it has been a very hard 2 days without him. He was such an amazing lil fur baby to me, his fans, friends and the joy he brought will be irreplaceable,” the official account for Gary said.

It went on to talk about Fisher, his life, and a celebration for him on what would have been his 13th birthday. “The first 5 years with Carrie and Gary were amazing and when she left us Gary and I continued on for the next 8 years. He never left my side and he was truly my best friend. His heavenly birthday is in 3 weeks and he would’ve turned 13. Let’s give him a proper send off and share all your photos on the day. February 21, 2025.”

The news came as a shock for many as they looked forward to the posts featuring Gary and his life without our beloved Space Mom.

Fans shared their love for Gary

Fans took to social media to share their upset over the dog’s passing. Many shared their love and told him to say hi to Carrie Fisher for us all.

Goodbye Gary Fisher, say hi to space mom for us pic.twitter.com/TYFlrD5gAA — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) February 2, 2025

Emma Tolkin shared a story about Carrie Fisher and Gary that was truly heartwarming. Tolkin shared how connected Carrie Fisher and Gary were and even shared how Fisher would dress him in Leia buns for her birthday celebration each year.

RIP Gary Fisher. ? He was PART of Carrie. I remember one Passover she walked through the door for our seder with a can of Coke, a pot of glitter, and Gary, and I thought “maybe Carrie was the prophet Elijah all along.” pic.twitter.com/fkTUxK4SNW — ????? ??????? (@EmmaTolkin) February 2, 2025

I myself have met Gary when I went to New York Comic-Con and met Carrie Fisher. Since, it has become a beloved picture of mine, shared with my hero and with Gary being the star that he is.

rest in peace to my king and icon, gary fisher. pic.twitter.com/bJxC9TLtFc — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 1, 2025

Our heart goes out to McCoin and everyone who Gary brought joy to. He will always be our little icon and hopefully he’s with Carrie Fisher again, sitting by her glitter and Diet Coke.

