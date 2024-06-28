Left: Manny Jacinto as Qimir in The Acolyte. Right: Glenn Powell and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick
(Disney+ / Paramount Pictures)
Category:
TV

‘The Acolyte’ Fans Only Now Realizing Their New Fav Was in ‘Top Gun Maverick’s Beach Scene

Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 03:14 pm

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is the moment right now, and you can thank his bare-arms-flexing act on The Acolyte for it.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Acolyte!

If you’ve been a a fan of Manny Jacinto since his days as Jason on The Good Place, Nine Perfect Strangers, and the 2002 rom-com I Want You Back, how does it feel to be a visionary? After The Acolyte episode 5, the internet can’t help but go gaga over the actor’s big reveal on the series. First appearing on the show as Qimir, a smuggler and Mae’s supplier, he is revealed in the recent episode to be Mae’s mysterious “Sith” master.

Manny Jacinto as Qimir peeking around a corner in 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
(Disney+)

But it’s not so much the reveal as how it was done that has gotten fans thirsting after Jacinto and his arms. Fictional bad boys are already so desirable, and when they look like that …

There are already fans who have started shipping Qimir with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) after that one scene where she pretends to be Mae, and comparing it to another Star Wars enemies-to-lovers ship, Rey and Kylo Ren, a.k.a. Reylo!

Amandla Stenberg as Mae takes a vial from Manny Jacinto as Qimir in Star Wars The Acolyte
(Disney+)

But my favourite reaction to come out of this reveal is some fans only now realizing Jacinto was in Top Gun: Maverick!

This happened after an X user tweeted how people seem to have forgotten that the actor was in that thirst trap of a beach scene in Top Gun: Maverick. It was a blink-and-you-miss-it role, but yes he was absolutely there on that beach, shirtless and running around playing volley ball with other hotties from the cast, including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glenn Powell. 

But there were many who were utterly shocked by this piece of news!

Now, we can’t blame any of them—those who forgot and those who didn’t even know in the first place—because the glimpse you see of him in the beach sequence is probably 80% of his screen time in the film. In fact, many fans expressed just how much they disliked that his role length was that of an extra, and joked how the film itself seemed to forget that he was in it!

Well, I guess all’s well that ends well, because even if a shirtless Manny didn’t get the eyeballs in Top Gun: Maverick, right now Manny Jacinto and his sexy Sith villain act in The Acolyte are being showered with all the attention and fangirling he deserves! 

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt
Jinal Bhatt (She/Her) is a staff writer for The Mary Sue. An editor, writer, film and culture critic with 7+ years of experience, she writes primarily about entertainment, pop culture trends, and women in film, but she’s got range. Jinal is the former Associate Editor for Hauterrfly, and Senior Features Writer for Mashable India. When not working, she’s fangirling over her favourite films and shows, gushing over fictional men, cruising through her neverending watchlist, trying to finish that book on her bedside, and fighting relentless urges to rewatch Supernatural.