Check Out This Lovely Fan Art Inspired by Halle Bailey’s Casting in The Little Mermaid

So many people are excited for this film now.

by | 1:02 pm, July 6th, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actors Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey arrive at the world premiere of Disney’s 'A Wrinkle in Time' at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA, March 26, 2018. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Chloe Bailey; Halle Bailey

Last week it was revealed that Disney cast Chloe X Halle singer and Grown-ish actor Halle Bailey as Ariel in their upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid. Bailey joins other announced cast members Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, with Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula.

Bailey is an inspired choice: she can sing, she can act, and is clearly a talented young woman. But (as always) she was met with massive social media outrage from racist folks who can’t handle a mermaid of color. The internet was quickly flooded with #NotMyAriel racist screeds from angry white people claiming the casting “ruined their childhood”. If you’re an adult and you’re this incensed about the race of a MERMAID in a feature film, you need buckets of therapy, full stop.

Luckily, the internet isn’t entirely a trash fire, as plenty of fans were overjoyed with Bailey’s casting. The casting has inspired some terrific fan art for the film, here are some of our favorites:

Bailey’s casting is not only a terrific choice: it brings some much needed representation to a beloved Disney princess. Think of how many little kids will now be able to see themselves reflected in her character. It’s enough to warm the cockles of my cold sea witch heart.

What fan art have you seen out there this weekend?

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

