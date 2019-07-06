Check Out This Lovely Fan Art Inspired by Halle Bailey’s Casting in The Little Mermaid
So many people are excited for this film now.
Last week it was revealed that Disney cast Chloe X Halle singer and Grown-ish actor Halle Bailey as Ariel in their upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid. Bailey joins other announced cast members Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, with Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula.
Bailey is an inspired choice: she can sing, she can act, and is clearly a talented young woman. But (as always) she was met with massive social media outrage from racist folks who can’t handle a mermaid of color. The internet was quickly flooded with #NotMyAriel racist screeds from angry white people claiming the casting “ruined their childhood”. If you’re an adult and you’re this incensed about the race of a MERMAID in a feature film, you need buckets of therapy, full stop.
dream come true… 🧜🏽♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019
Luckily, the internet isn’t entirely a trash fire, as plenty of fans were overjoyed with Bailey’s casting. The casting has inspired some terrific fan art for the film, here are some of our favorites:
Been absolutely SWAMPED with life but the announcement of @chloexhalle as the new Ariel made me pick up my tablet pen! It gave me LIFE I was so bored of these live-action remakes but this I’m SO HERE FOR THIS THAT IT ENDED MY ART BLOCK 😍😍😍 sorry very hasty painting I’ll try to do a better one later #thelittlemermaid #ariel #art #illustration
Incredibly happy to know that my all time favorite princess, Ariel, will be played by a beautiful woman of color. I am beyond excited and have a huge smile on my face. Thank you so much @Disney for casting @chloexhalle 💋💕💋💕💋💕 @disneylittlemermaid #thelittlemermaid #mermaid #mermaids #disney #disneyland #ariel #myariel #positivevibes #illustration #art #drawing #style #beauty
Ariel’s pink dress concept idea 💖#TheLittleMermaid #TheLittleMermaidLiveAction pic.twitter.com/Pmxz8mhEAk
— Bryan Golden (@BGolden03) July 5, 2019
Congrats💪👏#HalleBailey on your role as #Ariel in Disney's live action remake of #TheLittleMermaid , for you are part of this World🌍💪❤🎼✔ @chloexhalle . . #remarkable #talentedsingers #actress #singer #beautifulvoice #beyonce #grownish #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #waltdisney #waltdisneyworld #congrats #ignorethehaters
I always thought she would have locs 🧜🏽♀️ #ariel #thelittlemermaid @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/lHsIeMyNBO
— Vashti Harrison (@VashtiHarrison) July 4, 2019
Halle Bailey is the cutest Ariel!! 🌊#TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/GhXS4fw7MW
— Ivy (@Ivy6am) July 5, 2019
Seeing a black mermaid with locks is something I never would've imagined seeing 10 years ago. Now many little black girls around the world will be able to look at their screens and say "That's me! I can be a mermaid too!!" Thank you, @chloexhalle #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/oNt8EQ6bQc
— cc_the_artist (@cctheartist1) July 5, 2019
I am /here/ for Halle Bailey as #Ariel #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/mFSnYQdRDG
— Leslie @ AWA 2019!✨ (@leslietries) July 4, 2019
🎵 Watch and you'll see
Some day I'll be
Part of your world 🎵 #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/Dn5M7noFcq
— Nilah Magruder (@nilaffle) July 4, 2019
We mermaids / women pull each other up and support each other like Ariel 💜🐚🧜🏽♀️🥰Art by @carlosgromodraw #disney #disneylife #mermaidart #disneyland #disneystore #disneyprincess #disneyobsessed #disneyfan #allthingsdisney #ilovedisney #disneyart #ArielDisney #disneycollection #mickeymouse #disneylife #disneyworld #waltdisney #thelittlemermaid #ariel #mermaid #dinglehopper #disneygram #disneynerd #disneylove #womenempowerment #underthesea #picoftheday #ursula #disneyiger #partofyourworld #disneypins
I AM READY FOR THIS FILM#thelittlemermaid #ariel #hallebailey #thelittlemermaidliveaction #thelittlemermaidmovie pic.twitter.com/LxmcUqY1GL
— Dominic Bustamante (@Dommnics) July 4, 2019
Bailey’s casting is not only a terrific choice: it brings some much needed representation to a beloved Disney princess. Think of how many little kids will now be able to see themselves reflected in her character. It’s enough to warm the cockles of my cold sea witch heart.
What fan art have you seen out there this weekend?
(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
