‘Fallout’ Creator Pushes Back at “Destructive” Fans and Praises the New Show

The hottest new show is Fallout, based on the popular video game series of the same name. As with any adaptation, some people want to tear it down simply because it is different from their favorite version, but the game’s original creator, Tim Cain, isn’t here for destructive fans.

Recommended Videos

Cain posted a video about his experience getting invited to the premiere of Prime Video’s Fallout series in Los Angeles. While watching the video, you can see how thoughtful Cain is. He talked about seeing Brian Fargo, the former founder of Interplay, and how Cain’s fans will not stop coming after him. Cain said that he told them to stop and went even further to say that Fargo is not a villain and Cain is not a hero, they just remembered things differently.

The two seemingly had a falling out during development of Fallout 2, which resulted in Cain leaving the sequel. Seeing Fargo at the premiere, though, apparently gave the two the chance to talk about it, and Cain made it clear that their falling out was a misunderstanding. “If we can get along, you guys can get along,” Cain said, addressing the games’ volatile fans. “So cut out all the online stuff. You guys can be really destructive, which is odd that you do it to people who are trying to make things. And it is hard enough to make things without people constantly trying to tear it down, but it’s way easier to tear down than build up.”

Cain then went on to talk about the series, saying he thought that it was really good and that he liked it. In fact, he talks about being on the edge of his seat almost instantly! You can watch the video below.

Tim Cain’s praise is great

His little comments about the show really make this video special because you can tell how much he still loves Fallout and that he enjoyed this television adaptation. He made a note that he had seen the first two episodes at the premiere and that he liked how it went from more serious in the first episode to bringing out that specific brand of humor the franchise has in the second.

“It wasn’t as funny in the first episode, and it was more fun in the second, and I think that was the right way to do it,” Cain said. “Be serious and then introduce the dark humor.” He went on to talk about how he spoke to one of the creators of the series, Graham Wagner, about a favorite moment of his when a man who is a “loser villager” is walking as they do in the game. Cain says that Wagner wasn’t sure if it was an homage because they had a lot of Fallout fans working on the show, and Cain says that now, in his mind, it was.

Cain admitted that he was so engrossed in the episodes and the sets that he would sometimes miss the dialogue and not know what they were talking about, so he is prepared to rewatch the episodes they already previewed at the premiere.

He then went on to make it clear that he was at the premiere with people that many Fallout fans assume things about online and said that he wished fans could go to events like this with him. “Part of me wishes you guys could go to things like this and meet the people and not just play a game and then go off on the people.” He certainly makes a valid point. Online discussions often get out of hand, even when fans don’t have the full context of a situation.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more