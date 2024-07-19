‘The Boys’: Hughie Uses His Knowledge of Luxury Fabrics To Prove He’s a Good Guy

In The Boys’ season 4 finale, Hughie (Jack Quaid) comments that Annie (Erin Moriarty) is “90% pashmina.” While this sounds like an affectionate comment, many viewers were left wondering what he meant by it.

The Boys’ finale sees Hughie and the team attempting to locate a shapeshifter who the supes have hired to assassinate president-elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver). Unbeknownst to them, the shapeshifter has taken on the form of Annie and has been with them the whole time. The shapeshifter storyline gets fairly disturbing as they trick Hughie into proposing to them. However, while locked in a protective vault with Singer, he finally realizes that the shapeshifter is not the real Annie. The major clue is that the shapeshifter, known to run hot, complains about the heat and is noticeably sweating.

Eventually, the real Annie and Hughie are reunited. Unfortunately, Annie wrongfully blames Hughie for what happened, as she thinks he should have been able to tell that the shapeshifter wasn’t her. She’s especially angry as she takes it to mean he doesn’t know her well despite being in a relationship with her. Hence, he starts telling her the little things he notices about her.

Why does Hughie say Annie is 90% pashmina?

Hughie reveals to Annie that he did notice some subtle hints that the shapeshifter wasn’t her. For example, the shapeshifter wore a designer dress in their home, whereas Annie always wore sweats the minute she got home. Similarly, the shapeshifter found Annie’s keys on the first try, which is something Annie rarely does. Then, he reveals the biggest hint was that the shapeshifter was sweating, whereas Annie never sweats because she’s “90% pashmina.”

Viewers unaware of what pashmina is were likely confused by the statement. Pashmina is a type of cashmere wool. It’s often considered a luxury textile as it’s a very fine type of cashmere. The fabric has a beautiful texture and is known for its warmth and softness. Since the fabric is known for its warmth, Hughie’s comment that Annie is 90% pashmina likely means she’s always bundled up in the warm fabric because she’s often cold. Additionally, pashmina is a very breathable fabric that’s good not just for the cold but also for regulating body temperature in nearly any climate. Hughie’s comment may also mean that even if Annie is hot, her pashmina wardrobe keeps her from sweating excessively.

Ultimately, it’s a cute comment that demonstrates that Hughie does notice all the small things about Annie. Most men would be hard-pressed to identify the type of fabric their partners prefer or to know pashmina’s cooling or warming properties.

