Miles Morales, Peter Parker, and Gwen Stacy are ready to take the world by storm in a new look at Spidey and his Amazing Friends for Disney Junior! With cameos from some of our favorite heroes like Kamala Khan and the Hulk, the trailer shows Miles, Peter, and Gwen swinging through the city and helping out while still doing the things they love.

Peter is doing science, Miles has his art, and Gwen is playing the drums all between stopping some iconic villains like Green Goblin, Rhino, and more. Please make sure your sound is on for this one:

The theme song for ‘SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS’ has been revealed. The new series premieres later this summer on Disney Junior.pic.twitter.com/L73qWeOjYq — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) June 7, 2021

Did that theme song fill you with joy? Did it make you feel like a teenager again? That’s probably because Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump is singing it and as Gizmodo notes, it is indeed a bop. This song is going to be stuck in my head for the next three days and I’m very happy about it. The tune brings to life the iconic theme song from the original cartoon with a modern twist that feels very Fall Out Boy-esque. And the message is all about these wonderful friends protecting the city together—could we ask for anything more? “They’re your friendly neighborhood spiders … WEB UP!” the song says and yes, I would like to web up. Thank you, Patrick Stump.

This cute kids’ show is so wholesome-looking and should be a wonderful exploration of these heroes we know and love so much. All my Spider-babies together? I love to see it! Spidey and his Amazing Friends premieres later this summer on Disney Junior.

