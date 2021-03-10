This Banter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Is Exactly What I Hoped For

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series is gearing up to be exactly what I wanted out of a show focused on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. The two have perfected their banter time and time again throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so when the news broke that they’d be getting their own show, all I wanted was some of that banter to carry over.

Luckily for me, that seems to be exactly what Falcon and the Winter Soldier is. In a new TV ad for the show, Sam is talking to Bucky about who they’re going up against and explaining that they’re almost “too strong” and could be a part of the big three. What are the big three, you ask? Well, androids, aliens, and wizards.

Watching as Bucky Barnes regrets every single thing he’s done that has brought him to this fight with Sam Wilson is honestly going to be worth it.

This is, though, the exact feel that I think many fans of Sam and Bucky wanted out of this show. Without Steve Rogers there to either separate them like they’re children or get them back on track, Bucky and Sam are bound to just bicker at each other, and clearly that’s what’s happening on Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

To the point where they end up going to couples therapy because of their fighting. Did I write this show up in my dreams? Probably. Most definitely.

Going back to Sam’s “big three,” though, it does lead into a fight over what the difference is between a wizard and a sorcerer, and I like that out of everything going on and everything they’ve seen, these two want to fight about semantics instead of focusing on whatever threat is coming their way.

There are plenty of comic runs that Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be leaning towards, and while I have my theories and hopes, I’m just here for the ride. Watching as Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America with Bucky Barnes at his side is going to be incredible, and you just know with Baron Zemo involved, nothing is going to be easy.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally going to give Sam Wilson the time he deserves, and the fact that Bucky Barnes is saying more than 3 words is a triumph for us all. Are they just going to fight back and forth the entire time? Make passing jabs at each other and refuse to admit that they actually do like being friends? Probably, and I’ll be here for every single second of whatever Falcon and the Winter Soldier wants to give me.

(via CBR, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]