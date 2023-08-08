Not All Is Fair in Love and War in the Trailer for Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor’s ‘Fair Play’

The rise of Alden Ehrenreich’s filmography has delighted me lately. As a fan of his since Stoker back in 2013, the continued success he’s found in film and television has been exciting to watch. Pair that with Phoebe Dynevor’s brilliance on Bridgerton, and these are two actors who can captivate an audience with their performances. That’s why the new trailer for Fair Play is so captivating to watch.

The plot is as follows: “When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up.”

What’s so good about this trailer is that the chemistry between Dynevor and Ehrenreich, from just the small glimpse we get, is so palpable that it makes the tension for the rest of the trailer work. And, of course, it does its job of keeping us interested in how Emily and Luke’s relationship and dynamic are going to pay off throughout Fair Play.

From director Chloe Domont, this is a movie that already had rave reviews out of Sundance and has been one fans are waiting for.

The thing is that we still have a while to wait (at least, as far as we know) until Fair Play is available on Netflix, but this trailer really does the job of getting us excited for what is to come for Dynevor’s Emily and Ehrenreich’s Luke.

I would watch the Fair Play cast in anything

Ehrenreich and Dynevor are the stars of the movie, with a supporting cast made up of Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza. What I do like about this movie is that Emily and Luke seem to be at the center of it all in their own war, while those who work with them are none the wiser. As established in the trailer, Emily and Luke were together as a couple without telling their employer about it, so when a new job position opens, they seem to keep their relationship a secret still.

Having a cast of mainly men when it is exploring the power dynamic of a relationship where, for once, a woman has more power than her partner? That’s fascinating to me and I cannot wait to see how Fair Play pans out.

Fair Play’s release date can’t come soon enough

As of right now, the release date is set for select theaters on September 29, as well as on Netflix on October 13. Many of us have been waiting since January for this movie, and waiting another month to two months to see it is still a long wait. Still, this trailer should have audiences once again excited about Ehrenreich and Dynevor diving into this world togethe, and I can’t wait!

(featured image: Netflix)

