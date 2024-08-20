The new Sydney Sweeney Spider-Man casting rumor is just an age old fan-cast

If you had to make up a list of the most bankable stars in Hollywood currently in their 20s, Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney would certainly be on it.

Sweeney’s name has become a constant feature in casting rumors, and there’s a new one on the horizon: the role of Black Cat in the Spider-Man films. The viral rumor spread like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday before eventually making its way to Reddit forums and Marvel fan pages on Instagram.

However, as things stand, there is no substance to this gossip, as it hasn’t been confirmed by a single reliable source. As things stand, the casting for the fourth Spiderman movie is not confirmed yet, to the extent that even Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are not entirely locked in for reprising their roles from the first three films. Hence, any casting-related news that doesn’t come out from either Sony, Marvel, or the actors’ ends is just a rumor.

Sydney Sweeney has been fan-cast as Black Cat, a.k.a. Felicia Hardy, on the internet for quite some time now, with fans clamoring for her to reunite with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya in the Spider-Man movies. It is important to note that she is already a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe courtesy of her appearance as Julia Cornwall/future Spider-Woman in Madame Web, and it is difficult to imagine that she will be signed to play another character in the same universe, though it’s not entirely unheard of.

Sweeney has had a busy slate for 2024 and beyond, with Michael Mohan’s horror flick Immaculate releasing earlier this year and Ron Howard’s Eden and Michael Pierce’s Echo Valley to follow. She is also confirmed to reprise her role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s hit series Euphoria, the third season of which is expected to land in either late 2025 or early 2026.

