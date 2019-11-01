Things We Saw Today: Superheroes Joined Together for a Charity Hockey Event!

Face Off To Fight Cancer is an annual hockey event from MDC Productions that pairs celebrities with the NYPD, federal agents, professional NHL players, and more to play a hockey game to raise money for cancer research. This year, the event saw stars like Sebastian Stan, Taylor Kitsch, Liev Schrieber, and more heading to the ice to help raise money.

The game—followed by a reception of donated food and drink—took place on October 27th at the Chelsea Pier in Manhattan, but you can still donate in hopes of raising a bit more money. To be honest, it’s a smart way of raising money for cancer research and gets fans to come out to see some of their favorite stars, all knowing they’re supporting cancer research. It also helps when you get Taylor Kitsch on ice.

(image: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)

Here are some other stories we saw today:

